Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Which is the best value for money smartphone under 20K?

Xiaomi just dropped the Redmi Note 8 series at an event in China. Both the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro offer an incredible value for money, making the quad-camera setup more accessible. The Note 8 Pro, in particular, is one of the best under 15K devices we have seen. The handset features a couple of firsts in the chipset and camera areas. But despite the impressive spec sheet, the Note 8 Pro does have a challenger or two.

Specs Realme 5 Pro Redmi Note 8 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 712 MediaTek G90T Snapdragon 712 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.24 64MP, f /1.8 + 8MP, f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.24 16 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 16MP, f/2.0 20MP, f/2.0 32MP, f/2.0 Software Android 9 Pie, ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 Android 9 Pie, Funtouch 9 Battery 4,035 mAh, 20W fast charging 4,500 mAh, 18W fast charging 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Price Rs 13,999 TBD Rs 14,990

Both the Vivo Z1 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro are compelling alternatives, being capable of competing with the Note 8 Pro on all fronts. But, which of these devices deserves the title for best smartphone under 20K? Let’s find out.

The Snapdragon 712 SoC on the Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme 5 Pro is more than capable of dealing with multitasking as well as high-performance gaming. However, the MediaTek G90T mobile platform is capable of delivering better performance, considering it is a gaming-centric chipset. While both chipsets will provide on performance, the MediaTek G90T will be able to do a better job than the Snapdragon 712 system-on-chip.

In terms of design and display, all three phones feature an FHD+ LCD panel. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro get dewdrop notches, the Z1 Pro gets a punch-hole notch. The punch-hole notch on the Z1 Pro seems more modern than the dewdrop notches on the other two devices.

Both the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a quad-camera setup, while the Z1 Pro gets a triple-camera setup. All three phones deliver excellent camera performance. However, the four cameras on the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro are pretty functional. But of all three devices, only the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, the Vivo Z1 Pro is arguably the best.

The Realme 5 Pro gets a 4,035 mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro get a 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh battery, respectively. Fast charging support is pretty much the same on all phones. This makes battery capacity the deciding factor, and in that case, the Z1 Pro is the clear victor.