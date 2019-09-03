App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro: Which is the best value for money smartphone under 20K?

Which of these devices deserves the title for best smartphone under 20K? Let’s find out.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi just dropped the Redmi Note 8 series at an event in China. Both the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro offer an incredible value for money, making the quad-camera setup more accessible. The Note 8 Pro, in particular, is one of the best under 15K devices we have seen. The handset features a couple of firsts in the chipset and camera areas. But despite the impressive spec sheet, the Note 8 Pro does have a challenger or two.

Both the Vivo Z1 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro are compelling alternatives, being capable of competing with the Note 8 Pro on all fronts. But, which of these devices deserves the title for best smartphone under 20K? Let’s find out.
SpecsRealme 5 ProRedmi Note 8 ProVivo Z1 Pro
ChipsetSnapdragon 712 MediaTek G90T Snapdragon 712
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD
RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 4GB/6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB
Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.25 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.24 64MP, f /1.8 + 8MP, f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.24 16 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4
Front Camera 16MP, f/2.0 20MP, f/2.0 32MP, f/2.0
Software Android 9 Pie, ColorOS 6Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 Android 9 Pie, Funtouch 9
Battery 4,035 mAh, 20W fast charging 4,500 mAh, 18W fast charging 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
Price Rs 13,999 TBD Rs 14,990

The Snapdragon 712 SoC on the Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme 5 Pro is more than capable of dealing with multitasking as well as high-performance gaming. However, the MediaTek G90T mobile platform is capable of delivering better performance, considering it is a gaming-centric chipset. While both chipsets will provide on performance, the MediaTek G90T will be able to do a better job than the Snapdragon 712 system-on-chip.

In terms of design and display, all three phones feature an FHD+ LCD panel. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro get dewdrop notches, the Z1 Pro gets a punch-hole notch. The punch-hole notch on the Z1 Pro seems more modern than the dewdrop notches on the other two devices.

Close

Both the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a quad-camera setup, while the Z1 Pro gets a triple-camera setup. All three phones deliver excellent camera performance. However, the four cameras on the Realme 5 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro are pretty functional. But of all three devices, only the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, the Vivo Z1 Pro is arguably the best.

related news

The Realme 5 Pro gets a 4,035 mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro get a 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh battery, respectively. Fast charging support is pretty much the same on all phones. This makes battery capacity the deciding factor, and in that case, the Z1 Pro is the clear victor.

While the Vivo Z1 Pro and Realme 5 Pro are currently available in India, the Redmi Note 8 Pro won’t launch in India until November. That being said the Redmi Note 8 Pro delivers better performance as well as a better rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. If you cannot wait two months, the Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro are excellent picks of under 15K smartphones.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #Vivo #Xiaomi

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.