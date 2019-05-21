Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 or Galaxy M20: Which is the best budget phone among the new entrants?

Xiaomi has updated its Redmi Note 7 line-up with the launch of Note 7S. The highlight spec of the smartphone is its dual camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. Xiaomi has priced the smartphone competitively, and it sits right between its two siblings, Note 7 and Note 7 Pro.

Parameters Redmi Note 7S Realme 3 Galaxy M20 Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels Processor 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.2 GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor clocking at 2.1 GHz 14nm Exynos 7904 octa-core processor clocking at 1.8 GHz RAM 3GB/ 4GB 3GB/ 4GB 3GB/ 4GB Storage 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB Rear Camera Dual camera setup with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 5MP depth sensor. Dual camera setup with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor Dual camera setup with a 13MP f/1.9 primary sensor and 5MP ultra-wide camera. Front camera 13MP f/2.0 13MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 with in-display flash Battery 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 (comes with QuickCharge 2.0 charger out of the box) 4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Security Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 8.1 based ExperienceUI 9.5 Price 3GB + 32GB for Rs 10,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 12,999. 3GB + 32GB for Rs 8,999, 3GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999, 4GB+ 64GB for Rs 10,999. 3GB + 32GB for Rs 9,990, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 11,990.

Redmi Note 7S competes directly with Realme 3 and Galaxy M20, which fall in the same category in terms of pricing. How does Redmi’s latest offering fare against its competitors in terms of specs? Let’s find out.

Conclusion

The Redmi Note 7S offers a 48MP primary camera, a 6.3-inch display paired with Snapdragon 660. The specs paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM provide smooth multitasking and with a water-drop notch, assist in an immersive viewing experience while streaming content.

Realme 3 has a slightly smaller display and resolution. It comes with a better 12nm architecture MediaTek SoC and offers a bigger battery than the Redmi Note 7S. It is also the most affordable option amongst the three.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is the power backup champ. It offers a massive 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charger, comes with a big 6.3-inch display with a water-drop notch, and an Exynos 7904 SoC. The bummer here is that it boots on Android 8.1 based ExperienceUI 9.5.

So, however, your usage is you can take your pick.

The Redmi Note 7S’s 48MP camera with a 13MP selfie shooter can attract selfie lovers. Realme 3 can be a good option for someone who is on a tight budget and is willing to compromise on a slightly smaller screen. The Galaxy M20 is for power hungry users who spend long hours on their smartphone performing intensive tasks.