you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale: Specifications, Price, Features

The midrange smartphone would be available on Mi India’s official website, Mi Home Stores, Flipkart, and Mi Preferred Partner Stores.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Redmi Note 7 Pro is now available via open sale. The smartphone was launched earlier this year and was available only via flash sale. 

Redmi India confirmed on Twitter to announce the open sale availability of Redmi Note 7 Pro. The midrange smartphone would be available on Mi India’s official website, Mi Home Stores, Flipkart, and Mi Preferred Partner Stores.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was initially launched in two variants with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants. Both the smartphones were priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Xiaomi then introduced a new variant in July with 6GB + 64GB storage for Rs 15,999. The smartphone is available in Space Black, Neptune Blue and Nebula Red colours.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports an ‘Aura Design’ and has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water-drop notch that the company calls ‘Dot-notch’.  The screen comes with a 1080*2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 671 AIE octa-core processor with Adreno 612 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. Storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using microSD. There is a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

For optics, the smartphone has a 48 MP+5 MP dual camera setup at the rear. The Note 7’s 48 MP Sony half-inch stacked CMOS sensor comes with an f/1.79 aperture, and the company claims that the sensor would deliver better images in low-light conditions. The rear camera supports 4K videos at 30fps and comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

For selfies, the device gets a 13 MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and uses AI to detect to up to 12 scene categories.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

