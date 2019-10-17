Redmi K30 specs revealed by GM Lu Weibing ahead of launch; to sport punch-hole display with dual-front cameras, 5G

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi has confirmed some specifications of the upcoming Redmi K30 series. The company’s ‘flagship killer’ is expected to launch sometime next year. Even before revealing the launch date, Redmi’s GM Lu Weibing has unveiled some specifications of the Redmi K30.

Redmi K30 will not have a pop-up camera like the Redmi K20 series. Instead, the Redmi flagship would feature a punch-hole display for the front camera. Images shared by Weibing on Weibo show that the Redmi K30 could have dual-front cameras in the top-right corner like the Galaxy S10+. The upcoming smartphone could well be a first by Xiaomi to feature a punch-hole screen.

Another feature confirmed by Weibing includes 5G. The GM has revealed that Redmi K30 would support both Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking. NSA will rely on LTE infrastructure from communication between cell towers and servers, resulting in lower costs of 5G deployment.

Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 would not be the most affordable 5G smartphone, but it will follow Redmi’s pricing policy. Though he did not mention anything about the Redmi K30 Pro, we can expect Xiaomi to launch it alongside the K30.

To recall, the Redmi K20-series was launched in India in July. The lineup includes two smartphones, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with no-notch on top and all-screen design. Performance specs include a 2.84 GHz Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is a 4,000 mAh cell with 27W Sonic-charging support via USB Type-C.

In terms of optics, there are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor.

For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro gets a 20MP camera that pops up within 0.8 seconds.