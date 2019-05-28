Redmi K20 series to launch today: How to watch the livestream and everything that we know so far

The wait for Xiaomi’s much-awaited Redmi K20 Pro is about to get over as the company would officially launch the smartphone today in China. While Redmi has confirmed a few specs, there have been several reports that have leaked almost everything about the flagship killer. Here is a compilation of all that we know about the Redmi K20 lineup.

Redmi is expected to launch two smartphones under the K20 series. While Redmi K20 Pro is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 855 under the hood, a Snapdragon 730 chipset could power the standard Redmi K20 as per the latest leak.

Both the smartphones are rumoured to feature the same 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi K20 lineup would have a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint scanner.

For optics, Redmi K20 Pro is expected to come with a pop-up camera for an all-screen look, while the Redmi K20 could have a water-drop notch. The smartphone was recently teased with a triple camera setup with a primary 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor.

For better gaming performance, the devices are said to come with Game Turbo 2.0 and DC Dimming features. For power backup, the Redmi K20 would come with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

The company has confirmed an all-gradient Red colour variant of Redmi K20 Pro. A leaked image revealed that the smartphone would be offered in a Blue colour variant as well.

Leaked images suggest that Redmi K20 Pro would go on sale in China for Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,200 ) for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs. 28,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The higher end 8GB + 128GB variant would launch for Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs. 30,200).