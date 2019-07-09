App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 series to be available for pre-order on July 12

The pre-booking can be done for Rs 855, ensuring users a reserved unit during the first sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. The company has been aggressively marketing its version of the ‘flagship killer’ to lure potential buyers. Xiaomi now has announced an ‘Alpha Sale’ for the ones who wish to pre-book a Redmi K20 or K20 Pro.

The ‘Alpha Sale’ would start on July 12 at 12 pm. Xiaomi would allow interested buyers to pre-book the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, before the devices officially launch on July 17. The pre-booking can be done for Rs 855, ensuring users a reserved unit during the first sale.

The Alpha Sale would be held on Flipkart and Mi India’s website. Upon pre-booking, a coupon-code would be generated that can be redeemed for the purchase during the sale. If a user does not redeem the coupon, the amount would be refunded to the user on their Mi or Flipkart accounts. The refunded amount can be used for purchasing other items on the respective platforms. 

Xiaomi would give more details about the first sale at the launch event. To recall the specs, the K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging on the Redmi K20 Pro.For optics, K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. There is a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies. 

Redmi K20 has similar designs as the K20 Pro, except that it comes with a Snapdragon 730 SoC with a solo 6GB RAM variant and up to 128GB storage. It gets the same 48MP primary camera as the Redmi K20 Pro, but with a Sony IMX 582 sensor. The other difference is that K20 gets 18W fast charging, instead of 27W on Redmi K20 Pro.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

