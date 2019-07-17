App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch today in India: Live stream, specs, expected pricing details

The Redmi K20-series is expected to have the same specs as the China variants.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Xiaomi is all set to debut its Redmi K20 series in India. As a part of the new flagship killer series, Xiaomi would launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro today. Key highlights of the Redmi K20 Pro include an all-screen design, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, a triple camera setup for a midrange price.

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 launch event would be held in Delhi at 11.30 am IST. Xiaomi would host a live stream event on its official website, YouTube and other social media channels.

At the event, Xiaomi would also launch a special Gold-Carbon Fiber edition with a diamond-studded ‘K’ logo.

Coming to the specs, the Redmi K20-series is expected to have the same specs as the China variant.

The flagship killer features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With no notch on top, K20 Pro has a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. It comes with DC Dimming support and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

Performance specs include a 2.85GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. For a better gaming experience, K20 Pro features Game Turbo 2.0 and eight-layer liquid cooling.

In terms of battery, the K20 Pro gets a 4,000 mAh cell with 27W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.

For optics, the flagship device gets a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX 586 primary camera. The other two cameras include a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP f/2.4 sensor. For selfies, the pop-up camera consists of a 20MP sensor.

Pricing details of the Redmi K20 Pro would be unveiled at the event. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,499 (approximately Rs. 25,200) in China, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200). We expect the Redmi K20 Pro to be priced similarly in India.

The standard K20 has everything same as the Pro model, except that it gets a Snapdragon 730 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855. The RAM and ROM options are limited to 6GB and 64GB/ 128GB in China. The standard K20 gets the same 48MP primary camera as the Redmi K20 Pro, but with a Sony IMX 582 sensor. Lastly, it supports 18W fast charging, instead of 27W found on Redmi K20 Pro. 

The standard K20 has been priced in China at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,200). We can expect the standard Redmi K20 to be priced below Rs 20,000 in India to compete against the Realme X.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

