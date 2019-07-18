Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6z: Which is India's best flagship killer?

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K20 Pro in India. The K20 Pro is the company’s second take on the flagship killer, coming on the back of the highly successful Poco F1. But unlike the Poco F1, the K20 Pro comes with a much higher price tag.

The Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs 27,999 in India, that is Rs 7K more than the Poco F1’s Rs 20,999 launch price. While no other handset could compete with the Poco F1 at the time of launch, there are a few capable of going toe-to-toe with the K20 Pro, namely, the OnePlus 7 and Asus 6z.

Model Redmi K20 Pro Asus 6z OnePlus 7 Chipset Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Display 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 403 ppi 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 403 ppi 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 402 ppi Memory 6GB/128GB 6GB/ 128GB 6GB/128GB Battery 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 27W fast charging 30W Warp Charge 18W Quick Charge Rear Camera 48MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.4 + 13MP, f/2.4 48MP, f/1.6 + 8MP, f/2.4 48MP, f/1.8 + 13MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 NA OS MIUI 10 based Android 9.0 OxygenOS based Android 9.0 ZenUI 6 based Android 9.0 Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display Rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes No Yes Starting Price Rs 27,999 Rs 32,999 Rs 31,999

All specs mentioned in the table are for base variants of the different handset.

Design - Asus 6z & Redmi K20 Pro (Tie)

Both the Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6z come with refreshed designs, worthy of a 2019 smartphone. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, looks no different from the OnePlus 6T. In our view, the Redmi K20 Pro looks more edgy, while the Zenfone 6 or 6z features a more classy, no-nonsense design.

Performance - Three-way Tie

The Snapdragon 855 SoC on all three phones will ensure performance is up to the mark, no matter the task at hand. However, the OnePlus 7 also has the added benefit of UFS 3.0 storage as compared to UFS 2.1 standard on the 6z and Redmi K20 Pro, but this won’t impact performance by much.

Display - Redmi K20 Pro

While the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 sport AMOLED panels, the 6z features an LCD screen, which is good but not as good as an OLED. However, the Redmi K20 Pro incorporates a Super AMOLED screen, which is a more advanced version of a regular AMOLED panel. According to Samsung, “Super AMOLED offers 20 percent better brightness, 20 percent lower power consumption and 80 percent less sunlight reflection.”

Camera - Asus 6z

In terms of camera, the Redmi K20 Pro gets a triple camera setup as compared to the dual rear cameras on the Asus 6z and OnePlus 7. While we can rule the OnePlus 7 out for the lack of an ultra-wide lens, the 6z’s flappable camera packs some excellent features; using the rear camera for selfies doesn’t hurt. Xiaomi might have a marginal lead in back camera scenario, but Asus is the clear winner in front camera performance.

Price - Redmi K20 Pro

When it comes to price, the Redmi K20 Pro is the clear winner. At Rs 4K lesser than Zenfone 6 and Rs 5K less than the OnePlus 7, the K20 Pro easily comes out on top here. However, the question here is not "which is cheaper" but "how much has Xiaomi compromised". And, the answer; "nothing". Unlike the Poco F1, Xiaomi has gone all out with the K20 Pro.

Verdict - Redmi K20 Pro

The battle for India's best flagship killer comes down to the Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6z. On the 6z, you get a bigger battery and the best selfie camera on a smartphone, but the Redmi K20 Pro does offer a slightly better rear camera as well as an excellent display, let's not forget the additional Rs 4K less.