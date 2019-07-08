Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Specs, features and price comparison

We compare the spec-sheet of the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and the Asus 6Z to find out who has the potential to be the new Flagship Killer
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. The Redmi K20 Pro would compete directly with the OnePlus 7 for the ‘Flagship Killer’ title. A new entrant in the space is the Asus 6Z, which gets a pop-up camera and an all-screen look like the Redmi K20 Pro.The three smartphones come packed with top-end specs, but are priced in the higher mid-range category. We compare the spec-sheet of the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and the Asus 6Z to find out who has the potential to be the new Flagship Killer.
|Parameters
|Redmi K20 Pro
|OnePlus 7
|Asus 6z
|Display
|6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets a all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent
|6.41-inch Full HD+ optic AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With a water-drop notch at the top, the OnePlus 7 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84.7 percent.
|6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
|Processor
|7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core SoC with Adreno 640 GPU
|7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU
|7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU
|RAM
|6GB/ 8GB
|6GB/ 8GB
|6GB/ 8GB
|Storage
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
|128GB/ 256GB non-expandable memory
|64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB, expandable via microSD up to 256GB
|Battery
|4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging
|3700 mAh battery with support for 20W WARP charging.
|5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.
|Camera
|48MP f/1.75 + 13MP + 8MP triple camera setup at the rear. Pop-up front camera with 20MP sensor.
|48MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.4 dual camera setup at the back. It comes with OIS and EIS. 16MP f/2.0 front camera
|Pop-up Rotating Dual camera with 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor.
|Biometrics
|In-display camera and Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Rear-fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10.
|Android 9.0 based Oxygen OS.
|Android 9.0 based Zen UI 6. Guaranteed to get Android Q and Android R updates.
|Price
|To be unveiled
|Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant.
|Rs 31,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 34,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB
Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:29 pm