Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Specs, features and price comparison

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. The Redmi K20 Pro would compete directly with the OnePlus 7 for the ‘Flagship Killer’ title. A new entrant in the space is the Asus 6Z, which gets a pop-up camera and an all-screen look like the Redmi K20 Pro.

Parameters Redmi K20 Pro OnePlus 7 Asus 6z Display 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets a all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent 6.41-inch Full HD+ optic AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With a water-drop notch at the top, the OnePlus 7 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84.7 percent. 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Processor 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core SoC with Adreno 640 GPU 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU RAM 6GB/ 8GB 6GB/ 8GB 6GB/ 8GB Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB non-expandable memory 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB, expandable via microSD up to 256GB Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W WARP charging. 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology. Camera 48MP f/1.75 + 13MP + 8MP triple camera setup at the rear. Pop-up front camera with 20MP sensor. 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.4 dual camera setup at the back. It comes with OIS and EIS. 16MP f/2.0 front camera Pop-up Rotating Dual camera with 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor. Biometrics In-display camera and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Operating System Android 9.0 based MiUi 10. Android 9.0 based Oxygen OS. Android 9.0 based Zen UI 6. Guaranteed to get Android Q and Android R updates. Price To be unveiled Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant. Rs 31,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 34,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB

The three smartphones come packed with top-end specs, but are priced in the higher mid-range category. We compare the spec-sheet of the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and the Asus 6Z to find out who has the potential to be the new Flagship Killer.