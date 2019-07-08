App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Specs, features and price comparison

We compare the spec-sheet of the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and the Asus 6Z to find out who has the potential to be the new Flagship Killer

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi K20 series in India on July 17. The Redmi K20 Pro would compete directly with the OnePlus 7 for the ‘Flagship Killer’ title. A new entrant in the space is the Asus 6Z, which gets a pop-up camera and an all-screen look like the Redmi K20 Pro.

The three smartphones come packed with top-end specs, but are priced in the higher mid-range category. We compare the spec-sheet of the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and the Asus 6Z to find out who has the potential to be the new Flagship Killer.
Parameters Redmi K20 Pro OnePlus 7 Asus 6z
Display 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets a all-screen design with a pop-up motor for the front camera resulting in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent 6.41-inch Full HD+ optic AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With a water-drop notch at the top, the OnePlus 7 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84.7 percent. 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
Processor 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core SoC with Adreno 640 GPU 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU
RAM 6GB/ 8GB 6GB/ 8GB 6GB/ 8GB
Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB non-expandable memory 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB, expandable via microSD up to 256GB
Battery 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging  3700 mAh battery with support for 20W WARP charging. 5,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 and 10W reverse QuickCharge technology.
Camera 48MP f/1.75 + 13MP + 8MP triple camera setup at the rear. Pop-up front camera with 20MP sensor. 48MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.4 dual camera setup at the back. It comes with OIS and EIS. 16MP f/2.0 front camera Pop-up Rotating Dual camera with 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX 586 sensor and 13MP 145-degree ultra-wide sensor.
Biometrics In-display camera and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Rear-fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Operating System Android 9.0 based MiUi 10. Android 9.0 based Oxygen OS. Android 9.0 based Zen UI 6. Guaranteed to get Android Q and Android R updates.
Price To be unveiled Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant. Rs 31,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 34,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB



Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Asus #OnePlus #Redmi #smartphone #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.