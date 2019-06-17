App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 Pro surpasses OnePlus 7 Pro in AnTuTu Benchmark: Xiaomi claims world's fastest smartphone

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship killer is set to make its debut in India at under Rs 30,000.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Last year, the Poco F1 stole headlines as the best value-for-money smartphone in the market. Fast-forward to today, and Xiaomi is set to introduce yet another smartphone as the second coming of the Poco F1.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is set to become the Chinese giant’s flagship killer for 2019. And if the latest reports are accurate, the K20 Pro will go head-to-head with the big boys including the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei P30 and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, phones that debut in the above 50K price range. Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship killer is set to make its debut in India in July and will launch at under Rs 30,000.

The recent tweet on Jain’s official Twitter handle confirms that the K20 is currently the fastest smartphone. As per the post, the K20 Pro received a score of 388,803 points on AnTuTu’s Benchmark 7 test. While reviewing the OnePlus 7 Pro, our AnTuTu benchmark test yielded a score of 369,873 points, and that was on the top-end 12GB model.

related news

If the tweet by Jain is accurate, the K20 Pro surpasses the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of performance. Even if the K20 Pro doesn't live up to its promise of performance, the report itself says a lot about the K20 Pro.

Considering it's estimated Indian price tag will put at half the price of its competitors. When we first saw the Redmi K20 Pro, it certainly looked the part; now we know it can perform. If the K20 Pro can deliver in terms of "camera quality," Xiaomi will undoubtedly have another great success story on its hands.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #OnePlus #Redmi #smartphone #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.