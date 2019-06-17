Redmi K20 Pro surpasses OnePlus 7 Pro in AnTuTu Benchmark: Xiaomi claims world's fastest smartphone

Last year, the Poco F1 stole headlines as the best value-for-money smartphone in the market. Fast-forward to today, and Xiaomi is set to introduce yet another smartphone as the second coming of the Poco F1.



It's time for K-BOOM!

Which is the World's Fastest Smartphone? #RedmiK20Pro of course! @Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, triple cameras, and so much more. This is what a flagship should be. Can't wait to launch it in India soon! Mi fans, have you been keeping count?#Xiaomipic.twitter.com/fgmA28Gfkn Close June 17, 2019

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is set to become the Chinese giant’s flagship killer for 2019. And if the latest reports are accurate, the K20 Pro will go head-to-head with the big boys including the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei P30 and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, phones that debut in the above 50K price range. Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship killer is set to make its debut in India in July and will launch at under Rs 30,000.

The recent tweet on Jain’s official Twitter handle confirms that the K20 is currently the fastest smartphone. As per the post, the K20 Pro received a score of 388,803 points on AnTuTu’s Benchmark 7 test. While reviewing the OnePlus 7 Pro, our AnTuTu benchmark test yielded a score of 369,873 points, and that was on the top-end 12GB model.

If the tweet by Jain is accurate, the K20 Pro surpasses the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of performance. Even if the K20 Pro doesn't live up to its promise of performance, the report itself says a lot about the K20 Pro.