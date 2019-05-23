App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 Pro first look confirms triple camera setup at the back

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has posted the first look of Redmi K20 Pro on Twitter.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Redmi’s upcoming flagship K20 Pro has been surrounded by leaks and speculations since its inception. Specifications and features of the new flagship killer have been leaked multiple times, with the company initially confirming a Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. In the latest, Xiaomi has revealed the first look of Redmi K20 Pro which confirms the smartphone would have a triple camera setup.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has posted the first look of Redmi K20 Pro on Twitter. The photo shows Redmi K20 Pro would come in a Red colour variant amongst others. It also confirms that Redmi K20 Pro would come with a triple camera setup at the back.

The image shared by Jain also shows the flagship with a vertically aligned camera unit, with one of the three lenses placed separately inside a golden ring. Below the camera unit is an LED flash unit with Redmi branding at the bottom.

While these are the confirmed features, rumours from popular tipsters suggest that Redmi K20 Pro would come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The smartphone is said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and offer a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 855 SoC is expected to come paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM coupled with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB onboard storage.

In optics, K20 Pro is confirmed to come with a triple camera setup at the back that could have a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8  aperture combined with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4  aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. With no notch on top, the K20 Pro is expected to sport either a 20MP sensor or 32MP front camera inside the pop-up camera.

The smartphone would run on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10. It could come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 through USB Type-C port. The K20 Pro would have a headphone jack and NFC support. It would be available in four variants — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and launch in three colours — Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Fibre Black. 

First Published on May 23, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Redmi #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

