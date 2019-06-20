Redmi K20 launching in India on July 17, hints Xiaomi India MD

Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone Redmi K20 series is soon launching in India. The company has already confirmed the flagship killer’s arrival in India and has been teasing the phone for quite some time now. Xiaomi India MD has hinted that the Redmi K20 series would launch on July 17.



Let's do it, guys. Let's show them how it's done. 4 weeks to go!#RedmiK20 #RedmiK20Pro

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are one of the most anticipated smartphones that are releasing soon in India. The company has been teasing the smartphone series since a fair amount of time and also taking a dig at OnePlus over the true ‘Flagship Killer’ tag. In the latest news, Xiaomi MD Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that Redmi K20 series would launch in India in four weeks.

Although Jain has not mentioned the exact date, according to his tweet, the Redmi K20 series would launch on July 17.

To recall, the K20 and K20 Pro feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has thin bezels which have resulted in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. The screen also comes with DC Dimming support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the K20 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The standard K20 gets a Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Both the cameras get a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/1.75 primary sensor coupled with a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP f/2.4 sensor. However, the K20 gets a Sony IMX 586 for the primary sensor, whereas the standard K20 use an IMX 582 sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies.