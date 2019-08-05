Redmi K20, K20 Pro now available via open sale in India

Redmi K20-series would be available via open sale starting today in India. The company has confirmed that both, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro would be available on Flipkart, Mi’s official website and premium offline retailers in India.



Mi fans, are you ready for the big news? Your chance to become an #Alpha is here. The #RedmiK20Pro & #RedmiK20 will be on anytime sale starting 12 noon, today!

Grab it from https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y or @Flipkart. #OutperformEveryDay pic.twitter.com/ro2wBpKR3E

— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) August 5, 2019

The Redmi K20-series was launched last month in India. Redmi India announced the open sale on Twitter. Key highlights of the K20-series include an all-screen design, a pop-up front-facing camera, and other flagship-grade specifications at a much lesser premium.

Specifications of the K20 Pro (Review) include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Redmi K20 Pro gets WideVine L1 support for streaming content on Netflix and Prime at the highest resolution.

Under the hood, the K20 Pro gets a 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 640GPU for graphics. There is up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage on the Redmi K20 Pro. It also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 27W Sonic-charging.

In terms of optics, there are triple cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.75 Sony IMX586 shooter. The other two lenses include a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The rear camera comes with features like Night Mode and AI SkyScaping.

For selfies, the Redmi K20 Pro gets a 20MP camera that pops up within 0.8 seconds.

The standard Redmi K20 shares the same display of the Redmi K20 Pro. It gets an 8nm 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB storage. The camera, too, is the same as the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the Redmi K20 gets a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, instead of the Sony IMX586 found on the Redmi K20 Pro.

Lastly, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast-charging as compared to the 27W fast-charging on the Pro model.

Pricing for the Redmi K20 starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant would be available at Rs 23,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro has been priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999.