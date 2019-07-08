App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 & K20 Pro India launch date confirmed: Here's why the devices may be priced similar to China

Both the Redmi K20 Pro and non-pro variant will be available on Flipkart on the July 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are two of the most highly anticipated devices. Since their launch in China, the K20 and K20 Pro have continuously grabbed headlines for the excellent value for money proposition they offer.

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil the Redmi K20 series to Indian audiences. The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that its K20 series would launch in India on the July 17. Both the Redmi K20 Pro and non-pro variant will be available on Flipkart, a popular Indian e-commerce website. Users can hit the “Notify me” button on Flipkart to get updates relating to the launch and pricing of the two phones.

The Redmi K20 starts at approximately Rs 20,000 in China for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB variant is available for Rs 21,000.

Close

The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, starts at approximately Rs 25,000 in China, while the top-end model costs around Rs 30,000. The Redmi K20 series is expected to debut at the same prices in India or nearly the same rates.

related news

One of the reasons why Xiaomi won’t want to shoot-up the prices of the Redmi K20 Pro and K20 is steep competition. When the Chinese tech giant released their first flagship killer (Poco F1) in 2018, no phones, at the time, could compete with the price-to-performance ratio it offers.

However, we’re almost half-way through 2019, and a lot has changed.

Several other smartphone makers are looking closely at the mid-range smartphone space.

The Honor 20, OnePlus 7 and Asus 6z are three other flagship killers that could compete with the Redmi K20 Pro in terms of value for money. Even the non-pro K20 handset has several budget smartphones to compete with like the Vivo Z1 and the upcoming Realme X.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #gadgets #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.