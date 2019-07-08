Redmi K20 & K20 Pro India launch date confirmed: Here's why the devices may be priced similar to China

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are two of the most highly anticipated devices. Since their launch in China, the K20 and K20 Pro have continuously grabbed headlines for the excellent value for money proposition they offer.

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil the Redmi K20 series to Indian audiences. The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that its K20 series would launch in India on the July 17. Both the Redmi K20 Pro and non-pro variant will be available on Flipkart, a popular Indian e-commerce website. Users can hit the “Notify me” button on Flipkart to get updates relating to the launch and pricing of the two phones.

The Redmi K20 starts at approximately Rs 20,000 in China for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB variant is available for Rs 21,000.

The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, starts at approximately Rs 25,000 in China, while the top-end model costs around Rs 30,000. The Redmi K20 series is expected to debut at the same prices in India or nearly the same rates.

One of the reasons why Xiaomi won’t want to shoot-up the prices of the Redmi K20 Pro and K20 is steep competition. When the Chinese tech giant released their first flagship killer (Poco F1) in 2018, no phones, at the time, could compete with the price-to-performance ratio it offers.

However, we’re almost half-way through 2019, and a lot has changed.

Several other smartphone makers are looking closely at the mid-range smartphone space.