Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on sale today at 12pm in India: Specs, Price and Offers

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro would be available on sale for the first time in India from today onwards. The alpha flagship series would be available for purchase starting 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi India’s official website.

The Redmi K20 starts at a price of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The higher variant with 6GB + 128GB storage can be bought for Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, also comes in two storage options. The base variant features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is launched for Rs 30,999.

As part of the launch offers, ICICI Bank credit and debit card users would get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The offer can be availed on EMI transactions as well. Airtel users would get double data benefits with the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

To recall, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Horizon AMOLED display with no-notch. The all-screen design has resulted in a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 Pro gets a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, gets a Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. Both smartphones share the same 4,000 mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W Sonic-charge, whereas the Redmi K20 gets 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, both smartphones get a triple camera setup. They feature a 48MP f/1.75 primary sensor, a 13MP 124.8-degree ultra-wide lens and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter. The only difference is that the Redmi K20 Pro gets a Sony IMX 586 sensor, whereas the standard K20 gets a Sony IMX 582 sensor. The rear camera comes with features like Night Mode and AI SkyScaping.

Selfies can be clicked using the 20MP pop-up camera that pops up within 0.8 seconds. The phones would be available in Glacier Blue, Flame Red and Carbon Black colour options.