Redmi K20 and K20 Pro launching in India by mid-July, confirms Xiaomi MD

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro last month in China. Since their launch, the smartphones have been expected to make their way to their Indian market. Xiaomi India has now confirmed that the Redmi K20 series would launch in India within the next six weeks.



Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks!

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain had last month teased the launch of Redmi K20 series soon in India. He took to Twitter to announce the launch period of its ‘flagship killer’. Jain has not specified the exact launch date, availability or pricing details in the tweet.Looking at the tweet, it can be assumed that the Redmi flagship duo would launch in India during mid-July.

Redmi K20 Pro has created a lot of buzz for offering a Snapdragon 855 processor at half the price of other flagships. While the India pricing is unknown, it has been rumoured to launch for an approximate price tag of Rs 25,000.

Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. With no notch on top, K20 Pro has a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent and also gets a in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it gets an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC clocked at 2.85GHz. The chipset is paired with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options. K20 Pro gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.

For optics, K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera with an aperture of f/1.75. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP f/2.4 sensor. The phone comes with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera and activates within 0.8 seconds.

The base 6GB + 64GB variant starts at Yuan 2,499 (approximately Rs. 25,200), whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs. 26,200). The higher end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 28,200), and the 8GB + 256GB variant would cost Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs. 30,200).

Redmi K20 has similar designs as the K20 Pro, except that it comes with a Snapdragon 730 SoC with a solo 6GB RAM variant and up to 128GB storage. It gets the same 48MP primary camera as the Redmi K20 Pro, but with a Sony IMX 582 sensor. The other difference is that K20 gets 18W fast charging, instead of 27W on Redmi K20 Pro. The standard K20 has been priced in China at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs. 21,200).