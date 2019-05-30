App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro could launch in India as the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro

The Poco F2 Pro will likely debut in India at Rs 25,000 for the base variant, which would make it the most affordable Snapdragon 855 smartphone.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was one of the best-selling premium smartphones in India in 2018, offering a value for money proposition that no other phone could compete with at launch, which makes the possibility of a Poco F2 all the more exciting.

The Poco F1 was touted as the big bad flagship killer, and it would seem that Xiaomi has introduced yet another flagship killer in the form of the K20 series.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently announced the K20 and K20 Pro in China. And, while the two phones may not have the Poco branding; the K20 Pro certainly looks like it will play the part of a flagship killer.

For now, all we have are theories, but it seems certain that the K20 and K20 Pro will likely be rebranded in Indian and other markets as the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro.

The K20 launched in Chinese markets for Yuan 1,999 (Approx. Rs 20,000) and will likely debut in India for the same price. The K20 Pro comes in three variants; 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB Storage, starting from Yuan 2,499 (Approx. Rs 25,000) going up to Yuan 2,999 (Approx. Rs 30,000).

The Poco F2 Pro will likely debut in India at Rs 25,000 for the base variant, which would make it the most affordable Snapdragon 855 smartphone to launch in India.

While the possible Poco F2 Pro will take its rightful place as a killer, the rumoured Poco F2 with its Snapdragon 730 SoC will go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Realme X.
First Published on May 30, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Redmi #Technology #Xiaomi

