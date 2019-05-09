App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi's upcoming flagship smartphone to come with in-display fingerprint scanner, two-day battery life

The screenshot also hints a two-day battery life on the Redmi device.

Pranav Hegde
Redmi’s upcoming flagship device rumoured to launch as Redmi K20 Pro has been creating a lot of buzz for the inclusion of a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Lately, multiple reports speculating the specifications of the device have been floating on the internet. Amidst these rumours, Xioami has teased two more specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi’s general manager Lu Weibing has hinted that the Redmi K20 Pro would have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Weibing shared a screenshot of his smartphone’s lock screen on Weibo and captioned it as ‘Ready to call it a day, life is very satisfied, exceeded my expectations’ (translated). The screenshot’s metadata reveals that it was taken on a Redmi device. 

In the screenshot, it can be seen that the device has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Although Weibing has not mentioned that the screenshot is from a Redmi device, the metadata details and inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner fall in line with past rumours. 

The screenshot also hints a two-day battery life on the Redmi device. Weibing’s shared image shows a 44 percent battery which indicates that the smartphone would have a battery with large capacity. The Redmi K20 Pro is rumoured to have a 4,000 mAh battery.

Other specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro which have been leaked include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The much-hyped feature of the smartphone is the use of a Snapdragon 855 SoC which reportedly will be paired with 8GB RAM and have 128GB onboard storage.

There is also no word on whether Redmi would offer more RAM/ROM variants with the top-of-the-line processor. In optics, the smartphone could have three sensors at the back comprising of a 48MP + 13MP + 8MP camera setup. On the front. It is expected the device would come with a 32MP sensor for selfies and face unlock.

The Redmi K20 Pro may launch in China on May 13 with 'one more thing'. The smartphone is also rumoured to launch in India as Pocofone F2.
First Published on May 9, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Redmi #Redmi K20 Pro #Redmi X #Technology #Xiaomi

