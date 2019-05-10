Redmi could launch two variants of its flagship device on May 13

New leaks and reports about the Redmi flagship device continue to flood the internet. The smartphone which may launch on May 13 is now rumoured to launch in two different models as per a popular tipster.

According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi would launch two flagship devices in China. Although the company has not announced or confirmed the name of its flagship device, rumours suggest that it would be launched in China as the Redmi K20 Pro.



Exclusive for @mysmartprice: Xiaomi will launch 2 models of Redmi Flagship Soon. Both will come in 3 colours at first (Red, Blue and Carbon Fibre) along with multiple storage variants including 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 9, 2019

Agarwal in his latest tweet has stated that the two variants would come with multiple storage options going up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. He also mentioned that both the flagships would come in three colour options, namely Red, Blue, and Carbon Fibre.Agarwal has not given any details about the second variant of Redmi’s flagship device. However, Agarwal in another tweet stated that the model numbers of the two Redmi devices are M1903F10 and M1903F11. This could mean that the Redmi flagship could launch as Poco F2 outside the Chinese market as its predecessor Poco F1 had the model number M1903E10. The latest update on the M1903F10 device is that it could be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

BTW M1903F10 and M1903F11 (POCO F1 was E10!) are two models of the upcoming Redmi Flagship. One of them recently appeared on a Certification website. https://t.co/Cox2TVpu4h pic.twitter.com/HusbEZNX3w May 9, 2019

It is unlikely that Xiaomi would launch the second device with the same processor, which could possibly mean that the inferior variant could come with a Snapdragon 710/730 SoC under the hood.

From what we know so far, the Redmi flagship device could sport a 6.39-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. Like stated above, it would run on Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and have storage options up to 256GB.

For shutterbugs, the device is rumoured to feature three imaging sensors at the back comprising of a 48MP + 13MP + 8MP camera setup. At the front, it could have a 32MP sensor for selfies like the one found on Redmi Y3

Xiaomi’s GM Lu Weibing has teased a Redmi smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.