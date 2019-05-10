App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi could launch two variants of its flagship device on May 13

It is unlikely that Xiaomi would launch the second device with the same processor, which could possibly mean that the inferior variant could come with a Snapdragon 710/730 SoC under the hood.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

New leaks and reports about the Redmi flagship device continue to flood the internet. The smartphone which may launch on May 13 is now rumoured to launch in two different models as per a popular tipster. 

According to popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi would launch two flagship devices in China. Although the company has not announced or confirmed the name of its flagship device, rumours suggest that it would be launched in China as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Agarwal in his latest tweet has stated that the two variants would come with multiple storage options going up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. He also mentioned that both the flagships would come in three colour options, namely Red, Blue, and Carbon Fibre.

Agarwal has not given any details about the second variant of Redmi’s flagship device. However, Agarwal in another tweet stated that the model numbers of the two Redmi devices are M1903F10 and M1903F11. This could mean that the Redmi flagship could launch as Poco F2 outside the Chinese market as its predecessor Poco F1 had the model number M1903E10. The latest update on the M1903F10 device is that it could be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC.


It is unlikely that Xiaomi would launch the second device with the same processor, which could possibly mean that the inferior variant could come with a Snapdragon 710/730 SoC under the hood.

related news

From what we know so far, the Redmi flagship device could sport a 6.39-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. Like stated above, it would run on Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and have storage options up to 256GB.

For shutterbugs, the device is rumoured to feature three imaging sensors at the back comprising of a 48MP + 13MP + 8MP camera setup. At the front, it could have a 32MP sensor for selfies like the one found on Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi’s GM Lu Weibing has teased a Redmi smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is also expected to have a two-day battery life which is rumoured to have a capacity of 4,000 mAh. Xiaomi’s Smart Hardware Division general manager Tang Mu has hinted that Redmi could launch the flagship device on May 13 with ‘one more thing’.
First Published on May 10, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Redmi #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) mid movie review: Tiger Shroff turns jum ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

Stress in Early Life may Lead to Depression

Hyderabad Man Stabbed to Death in London, Family Seeks Sushma Swaraj's ...

Priyanka Chopra is the New Face of Obagi Skincare Campaign, See Video

Abu Dhabi Police Gets a Whopping Rs 18 Crore Lykan Hypersport to Chase ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Introduces Us to Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0 in New Sacred ...

Dating Queries Outpace Matrimony Search in India: Google

Chatting on Food Habits Makes Kids Healthier: Study

Will Student of the Year 2 Win Big Box Office Battle With Mahesh Babu' ...

Dear 'Swifties,' Taylor Swift's Denim Jacket Pins Have These Hidden Me ...

March IIP data today: Industrial growth likely to pick up

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 11,300; ba ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

Voltas shares dive over 6% after weak Q4 earnings

PNB Housing Finance shares surge on robust Q4 results

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

US-China end second day of talks to save trade deal as Donald Trump's ...

Tiger Shroff on Student Of The Year 2: I’m taking somebody else’s ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

We're living in the second golden age of space exploration: Futurist M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.