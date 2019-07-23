Redmi confirms smartphone with 64 MP camera, teases image samples

Xiaomi has officially entered the race to become the first smartphone to sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Realme confirmed its first-true flagship smartphone would feature a quad rear camera setup (64-megapixel primary sensor) and a Snapdragon 855+ SoC; and, Xiaomi seems to be following suit.



Redmi is entering the era of 64MP! #Xiaomi #Redmi pic.twitter.com/Qi1xTSyATe — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 22, 2019

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing recently took to the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo to upload a stunning image of a cat, he claimed was shot on a 64-megapixel primary sensor. While Xiaomi hasn’t disclosed the sensor used to capture the picture, we only know of one 64-megapixel smartphone camera sensor – Samsung 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor.

The 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 has the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor series. Samsung also claims the new sensor features the "industry's highest resolution" lens. The Bright GW1 functions as a standard 16-megapixel sensor that merges four pixels into one – using Samsung’s Tetracell technology – to give you high-res 64-megapixel shots. The camera sample posted on Weibo also points to high-grade zoom support.

Xiaomi also didn’t disclose any details about the phone used to capture the image. However, several reports suggest the Redmi handset to get the 64-megapixel sensor will likely be the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

It seems Redmi and Realme are ready to lock horns once again, only this time both manufacturers are setting out to deliver a true flagship experience.

We could also both the upcoming devices adopt Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC on the new flagship handsets, especially considering Realme has already confirmed its first true-flagship smartphone would run on that chip.