you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi confirms Note 8 handset in the works: Could arrive with 64MP camera and MediaTek G90T SoC

The upcoming Redmi Note 8 was confirmed by Redmi chief Lu Weibing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There has been much speculation surrounding the launch of the Redmi Note 8. Touted to be more powerful than any of its competitors, the Redmi Note 8 is looking more impressive than any of the Note series phones of the past. Earlier this month, Xiaomi revealed that the Note 7 series sold over 5 million units.

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi’s VP and Redmi General Manager all but confirmed the arrival of the Note 8 in response to a post on Weibo. Weibing’s post read, “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door.”

And, while the statement isn’t clear, it is the first confirmation we’ve received about the device. The company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 8 in the coming months. Several reports also claim the Redmi Note 8 will pack a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

Xiaomi will reportedly be the first to adopt the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. We also have confirmation that Xiaomi will be showcasing its 64-megapixel camera-tech in the following days.

The phone is expected to use the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor.  Moreover, the Helio G90T chipset supports a 64-megapixel camera sensor. However, Xiaomi has also confirmed a gaming smartphone with the G90T, and the Redmi Note series isn’t part of the company’s gaming line up.

A recent report by MyDrivers suggests an unknown Xiaomi phone model number M190GT was listed on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. For now, all we can do is speculate until more concrete information of the Note 8 is revealed. Redmi is expected to announce details of its 64-megapixel camera smartphone on the 7th of August at an event in China.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Redmi #Technology #Xiaomi

