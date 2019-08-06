Redmi confirms Note 8 handset in the works: Could arrive with 64MP camera and MediaTek G90T SoC

There has been much speculation surrounding the launch of the Redmi Note 8. Touted to be more powerful than any of its competitors, the Redmi Note 8 is looking more impressive than any of the Note series phones of the past. Earlier this month, Xiaomi revealed that the Note 7 series sold over 5 million units.

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi’s VP and Redmi General Manager all but confirmed the arrival of the Note 8 in response to a post on Weibo. Weibing’s post read, “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door.”

And, while the statement isn’t clear, it is the first confirmation we’ve received about the device. The company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 8 in the coming months. Several reports also claim the Redmi Note 8 will pack a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

Xiaomi will reportedly be the first to adopt the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. We also have confirmation that Xiaomi will be showcasing its 64-megapixel camera-tech in the following days.

The phone is expected to use the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor. Moreover, the Helio G90T chipset supports a 64-megapixel camera sensor. However, Xiaomi has also confirmed a gaming smartphone with the G90T, and the Redmi Note series isn’t part of the company’s gaming line up.