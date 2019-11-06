Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India: Specifications, price, offers

Redmi 8A is now available on open sale in India. The smartphone was launched in September and was available through flash sales via mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Flipkart. Redmi 8A’s key features include a massive battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C and a Sony IMX363 sensor.

Redmi 8A Price and storage variants

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 8A in two storage options, 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. The base storage starts at Rs 6,499, whereas the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs 6,999. Both the variants can be bought in three colour options, namely Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red.

Redmi 8A can be purchased via Mi India’s official website, Mi Home Stores, and Flipkart. Offers include 5 percent instant discount via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Redmi 8A specifications

Redmi 8A comes with an all-new Aura Wave Grip design at the back for a better grip and feel. Xiaomi has removed the thick bezels found on Redmi 8A’s predecessor, and the Redmi 8A now has a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera.

The display is 6.22-inch tall and has an HD+ resolution of 720*1520 pixels. Redmi 8A’s screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against accidental drops and scratches.

Under the hood, Redmi 8A gets powered by a Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor. The SoC is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

Redmi 8A comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charger. However, the company ships a 10W fast charger inside the box. Redmi 8A is the first smartphone in its segment to offer USB Type-C port for charging.

In terms of optics, Redmi 8A features a single 12MP f/1.8 Sony IMX363 sensor at the rear. The camera comes with a bunch of AI features for enhanced photography. At the front, the Dot notch houses an 8MP camera for selfies, face unlock and video calling.