Redmi 7A vs Realme C2 vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Specs, price, features comparison

Parameters Redmi 7A Realme C2 Samsung Galaxy M10 Nokia 2.2 Display 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 720 * 1520 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. 5.71-inch IPS LCD with 720 * 1520 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core with PowerVR GE8320. 1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali-T830 MP1 2.0GHz MediaTek A22 with PowerVR GE8320. RAM 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB Storage 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Rear: 12MP f/2.2 Front: 5MP Rear: 13MP f/2.2 +2MP Front: 5MP Rear: 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP Close Front: 5MP Rear: 13MP f/2.2

Front: 5MP Battery 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,400 mAh 3,000 mAh Biometrics Face unlock Face unlock Face unlock Face unlock Operating system Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5 Android 9.0 Price Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB, Rs 6,199 for 3GB + 32GB variant. Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant Rs 6,999 for 2GB + 16GB and 3GB +32GB for Rs 7,999. Rs 6,999 for 2GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 7A as its new entry-level smartphone in India. The Chinese manufacturer has been dominating the budget segment but has been facing tough competition from the likes of Realme, Samsung, and Nokia. We compare the specs of Redmi 7A with the Realme C2, Galaxy M10, and Nokia 2.2.