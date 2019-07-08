App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2 vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Specs, price, features comparison

The Chinese manufacturer has been dominating the budget segment but has been facing tough competition from the likes of Realme, Samsung, and Nokia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 7A as its new entry-level smartphone in India. The Chinese manufacturer has been dominating the budget segment but has been facing tough competition from the likes of Realme, Samsung, and Nokia. We compare the specs of Redmi 7A with the Realme C2, Galaxy M10, and Nokia 2.2.
Parameters Redmi 7A Realme C2 Samsung Galaxy M10 Nokia 2.2
Display 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 720 * 1520 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. 5.71-inch IPS LCD with 720 * 1520 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core with PowerVR GE8320. 1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali-T830 MP1 2.0GHz MediaTek A22 with PowerVR GE8320.
RAM 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB
Storage 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera

Rear: 12MP f/2.2

Front: 5MP

Rear: 13MP f/2.2 +2MP

Front: 5MP

Rear: 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP

Close
Front: 5MP

Rear: 13MP f/2.2

related news

Front: 5MP
Battery 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,400 mAh 3,000 mAh
Biometrics Face unlock Face unlock Face unlock Face unlock
Operating system Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5 Android 9.0
Price Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB, Rs 6,199 for 3GB + 32GB variant. Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant Rs 6,999 for 2GB + 16GB and 3GB +32GB for Rs 7,999. Rs 6,999 for 2GB + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB for Rs 7,999.
 

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Nokia #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.