you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:55 PM IST

Redmi 7A release date confirmed, Indian version to get major upgrade

The Redmi 7A will release on the 4th of July, Indian version will get a massive upgrade from its Chinese counterpart.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi is gearing up for a big Indian launch in July. The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to announce the second coming of the Poco F1, rebranded as the Redmi K20 Pro as well as a tuned-down mid-tier version. But the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro aren’t the only Xiaomi handsets releasing in June.

The budget Redmi 7A will launch on July, 4 in Indian markets. While we know the Redmi 7A will essentially be a better spec'd Redmi 6A. Xiaomi India confirmed the official release date for the Redmi 7A handset with a post on Twitter.

Xiaomi India CEO, Manu Kumar Jain also confirmed another exciting development about the budget smartphone. In an earlier tweet, Jain confirmed that Xiaomi is upgrading the Redmi 7A before launching it in the Indian market. So, the Redmi 7A in India will get a massive upgrade from the same device in China.

Close
Jain claims that the Redmi 7A will borrow some features from Xiaomi’s more premium offerings like the Note 7 and last year’s Mi A2. He further added that the Redmi 7A is getting a unique feature which is not present on any other smartphone in India under Rs 20,000.

While Xiaomi could have its own reasons to upgrade the Redmi 7A in India, we felt it had something to do with the recently launched Realme C2. In comparison to the Redmi 7A, the Realme C2 looks and feels like a more premium handset. The teardrop notch and slim bezels give it a clear advantage in the sub-Rs 7,000 price category.

With the guessing game well underway, it will be interesting to see what Xiaomi have in store for budget smartphone users this time.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #gadgets #Xiaomi

