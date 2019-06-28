Redmi 7A launch confirmed, could be released alongside Redmi K20 series in India

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of Redmi K20 series in India. The company has been teasing its flagship killer for quite some time and is yet to announce the launch date. Alongside the K20 series, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 7A alongside.

Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that the Redmi 7A would be soon launched in India. Jain took to Twitter to make the announcement on account of celebrating the sale of over 23 million units of the Redmi 4A, 5A and 6A in India.

Jain has not revealed the Redmi 7A’s launch date in India. However, Xiaomi India’s marketing head Anuj Sharma told 91Mobiles that Xiaomi could launch the budget-end device alongside the Redmi K20 series or a few days after the event. The Redmi K20 series has been speculated to release on either July 15 or July 17 in India.

The Redmi 7A has already been launched in China. To recall the specs, it features a 5.45-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 * 1440 pixels. The phone comes with thick bezels at the top and bottom and an aspect ratio of 18:9. For optics, Redmi 7A comes with a single 13MP rear camera with flash and Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF). There is a 5MP front camera sensor with AI features like Beauty mode, Background blur, etc.

Under the hood, the Redmi 7A gets an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU under the hood. The processor is paired with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB onboard storage, further expendable via microSD. The Redmi 7A gets a bigger 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port.

Redmi 7A with 2GB + 16GB RAM has been available in China for Yuan 549 (approximately Rs 5,500) whereas the 3GB + 32GB model is priced at Yuan 799 (approximately Rs 8,000).