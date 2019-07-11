App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 7A goes on sale in India - check specs, price and offers

On account of Xiaomi’s fifth anniversary in India, the company is offering a discount of Rs 200 on both the variants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Redmi 7A goes on sale today for the first time in India. Xiaomi is offering a 2-year warranty on the Redmi 7A. The entry-level smartphone comes with a Sony IMX486 sensor at the back and a massive 4,000 mAh battery. 

The Redmi 7A has been priced in India at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant and Rs 6,199 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. On account of Xiaomi’s fifth anniversary in India, the company is offering a discount of Rs 200 on both the variants. This means that the base variant can be bought for Rs 5,799, whereas the higher storage variant can be purchased for Rs 5,999. The discounted pricing would be available throughout July.

Additionally, Axis Bank Buzz credit card owners can avail five percent off on the Redmi 7A when purchased via Flipkart. The smartphone would also be available on Mi India’s official website and Mi Home Stores.

Close

The spec sheet of Redmi 7A includes a 5.45-inch HD+, TUV Rheinland-certified display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the trend of variety of notches, the Redmi 7A comes with thick bezels at the top and bottom.

related news

For performance, the Redmi 7A gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-core SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage. It gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. However, the retail box would come packed with a 5W charger. The Redmi 7A boots on MiUi 10 based on Android 9.0 out of the box.

Optics include a single 12MP rear camera with a Sony IMX486 sensor. This is the same sensor which was found on the Xiaomi Mi A2. For selfies and face unlock, there is a 5MP front camera which also comes equipped with AI beauty mode.

The Redmi 7A also features a couple of firsts. The device is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to come with a two-year warranty as well as an FM antenna fitted inside the phone. 

Xiaomi also claims that the Redmi 7A possesses a splash-proof body, ensuring the phone isn’t affected if water accidentally spills on it.

The Redmi 7A would be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte Gold colour options.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.