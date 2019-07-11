Redmi 7A goes on sale in India - check specs, price and offers

The Redmi 7A goes on sale today for the first time in India. Xiaomi is offering a 2-year warranty on the Redmi 7A. The entry-level smartphone comes with a Sony IMX486 sensor at the back and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi 7A has been priced in India at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant and Rs 6,199 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. On account of Xiaomi’s fifth anniversary in India, the company is offering a discount of Rs 200 on both the variants. This means that the base variant can be bought for Rs 5,799, whereas the higher storage variant can be purchased for Rs 5,999. The discounted pricing would be available throughout July.

Additionally, Axis Bank Buzz credit card owners can avail five percent off on the Redmi 7A when purchased via Flipkart. The smartphone would also be available on Mi India’s official website and Mi Home Stores.

The spec sheet of Redmi 7A includes a 5.45-inch HD+, TUV Rheinland-certified display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the trend of variety of notches, the Redmi 7A comes with thick bezels at the top and bottom.

For performance, the Redmi 7A gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-core SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage. It gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. However, the retail box would come packed with a 5W charger. The Redmi 7A boots on MiUi 10 based on Android 9.0 out of the box.

Optics include a single 12MP rear camera with a Sony IMX486 sensor. This is the same sensor which was found on the Xiaomi Mi A2. For selfies and face unlock, there is a 5MP front camera which also comes equipped with AI beauty mode.

The Redmi 7A also features a couple of firsts. The device is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to come with a two-year warranty as well as an FM antenna fitted inside the phone.

Xiaomi also claims that the Redmi 7A possesses a splash-proof body, ensuring the phone isn’t affected if water accidentally spills on it.

The Redmi 7A would be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte Gold colour options.