Reddit user shares post after getting laid off from job without explanation. 'Just got fired...'

It is a scary thing to be laid-off from your job that pays your bills. It is even scarier when you are fired without any notice. A similar thing happened with a Reddit user who shared their agony on social media. The individual was fired without notice and was left shocked by their boss’ behaviour. The post went viral online with several reactions from netizens as well.

“My boss just fired me last night with no explanation or warning. Just told me not to come back. I was supposed to work tomorrow and now I don’t have a job and I don’t even know why. Just got told I “wasn’t a good fit” after four months working and now I don’t know how I’ll afford rent. This was a boss that I thought actually cared about his employees. Up until now I had been thinking I was so lucky to have finally found a job that treats me like a person,” the Reddit user wrote.

In an update to the post, the person wrote, “I now have a confirmation in writing that I was fired. Not an official report, just an email from my boss confirming it. I’m going to file for unemployment.”

The person also mentioned that they were a “pretty good employee” and showed up consistently. “I worked well with my co-workers, and customers regularly gave me good feedback. And the store is currently understaffed. I have several chronic illnesses that have forced me to leave work early 2 times and take semi frequent bathroom breaks (like once an hour or so). My boss is aware of my illnesses. However, I have no evidence that this is the reason I was fired and if it was I’ll never get him to admit it,” they wrote further.



The post grabbed a lot of attention online and netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“File for unemployment right away,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Email, get it in writing. Otherwise he may claim you resigned.”

A third user shared their own experience in a similar situation and wrote, “Sounds like you were hired as either a place holder or, to fill in for a surge in business demand. Years ago I was in the same situation. And found out from one of my brief co-workers that I was hired to complete a task and once I did I was no longer needed. I too was told I was not a good fit. Take it as a lesson learned that your employer doesn’t care about you beyond your ability to show up on time.”

“Show up the next work day as usual. If he complains, tell him that you will be employed up until the date you get the termination in writing along with your last correctly balanced pay check,” a fourth user remarked.