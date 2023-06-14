Reddit CEO warns employees against wearing Reddit gear in public amid outrage

Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has warned employees against wearing company merchandise in public amid the ongoing blackout that has shut down large sections of the website. The ‘blackout’ is a result of thousands of Reddit discussion forums protesting the company’s increased API pricing for third-party apps.

Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.

In an internal memo sent on Monday afternoon, which was seen by The Verge, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said the company had “not seen any significant revenue impact” from the blackout and that “like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well.”

Huffman, however, did ask employees to “please be mindful of wearing Reddit gear in public.”

“Some folks are really upset, and we don't want you to be the object of their frustrations,” he wrote.

The new fees are part of broader changes to Reddit's API, or application programming interface, that the company announced recently.

Organizers of the blackout, which began Monday, say Reddit's changes threaten to end key ways of historically customizing the platform -- which relies heavily on the work of volunteer moderators. Subreddit “mods” often use tools outside of the official app to keep their forums free of spam and hateful content, for example, as well as improve accessibility, as per the Associated Press.

More than 8,000 subreddits were dark as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a tracker and live Twitch stream of the boycott. Participants ranged from small forums to large communities with tens of millions of subscribers.

(With inputs from AP)