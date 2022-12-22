‘Red-hot girls’: SpiceJet’s caption for Dharmendra’s pic with flight attendants proves controversial

SpiceJet describing its flight attendants as “red-hot girls” in a Twitter post has enraged a section of the internet, with the National Commission for Women asking the low-cost airline to take down the offending post.

The root of the controversy is a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra posing with three SpiceJet flight attendants that the airline shared on December 18. “Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls,” SpiceJet captioned the picture, taken on one of its flights, that shows the attendants in their signature black and red uniform.

Dharmendra, 87, responded to the post saying “Thanks.. lovely journey with these sweet babies. Pata hi nehin chala kab udey kab pahunch gaye.”

Some Twitter users objected to the wording of SpiceJet’s tweet, calling the language derogatory.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also registered its objection. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the managing director of SpiceJet “to look into the matter and to issue directions to take down the post.”



“Action must be taken and communicated to the Commission,” the women’s panel said in a tweet after several people criticised the tweet as offensive and sexist.

The use of the word “girls” to describe women has long been a bone of contention between those who think it is derogatory and those who see no problem with it. Those who find it problematic say that the word carries sexual connotations. In a professional environment, it is also patronising and implies that women are not mature or professional enough.