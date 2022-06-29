English
    Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs land at Goa airport, move to hotel for overnight stay

    The MLAs arrived at the Dabolim airport by a chartered flight and headed towards a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji in special buses.

    PTI
    June 29, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST
    Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening landed at Dabolim airport in Goa from Guwahati en route to Mumbai.

    Airport sources stated that the chartered flight landed at the airport at 9.45 PM. The security around the airport and the hotel beefed up since this evening expecting the arrival of these rebel MLAs.

    The hotel has been converted into a high-security zone with vehicles and people entering being checked thoroughly at the entry gate. Earlier in the day, the MLAs led by senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde took darshan at the famous temple of goddess Kamakhya before leaving Guwahati, where they were camping for a week.

    A close aide of Shinde had said the group will be staying in a Goa-based hotel and reach Mumbai by 9.30 am on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra governor had directed to hold a floor test on Thursday.

    On the night of June 29, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post.
