Realme's upcoming 64MP quad-camera smartphone could be named as Realme '5', company CEO hints

Realme is hosting an event in India on August 8 to showcase its 64MP smartphone camera tech. The company has also confirmed that it would launch its first quad-camera smartphone with the 64MP sensor on August 15 in China.

There were not many details available about the smartphone, until now. The company may just have confirmed the name of its smartphone that would sport the 64MP quad-camera setup.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has been teasing the company’s upcoming smartphone by sharing images clicked using the 64MP quad-camera setup. Sheth has now changed his Twitter username to Madhav ’5’ Quad.

The change in Sheth’s username hints that Realme would launch its 64MP camera smartphone under the Realme 5-series. In the past, Sheth had changed his username to Madhav ‘X’ during the launch of Realme X.

It could be possible that Realme would house the quad-camera setup on the ‘Pro’ variant. The company has not confirmed yet, but looking at the past record, we can say that it could launch the Realme 5 Pro.

The Realme 5-series would succeed the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro currently available in India. The reason why Realme would not name its next smartphone as Realme 4 is because the number ‘4’ is considered to be unlucky in Chinese culture. OnePlus, too, had skipped a number and launched the OnePlus 5 after OnePlus 3T.

The only details available as of now is the use of Samsung’s Bright GW1 64MP image sensor. The ISOCELL sensor uses 4-in-1 Pixel Binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer 16MP images in low light situations. The sensor also allows shooting detailed RAW 64MP images in daylight.