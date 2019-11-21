Realme XT Pro with Snapdragon 730G and 64MP quad-camera coming in December

Realme finally launched its flagship X2 Pro in India at an event in Delhi, while also revealing the Realme 5s, the third addition to the Realme 5 series. However, the one phone that didn’t show up at the event was the Realme XT Pro, a phone that was confirmed during the Realme XT launch event.

Before the event could conclude, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth made good on his promise, confirming that the Realme XT Pro would launch in December as scheduled. And, while several details about the device have already been revealed, the upcoming XT Pro is more-or-less a rebranded Realme X2, which has already launched in China.

The Realme XT Pro will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and 403 ppi density. The phone will be covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 4 on the back and front. The hole-punch on the front will house a 32-megapixel front sensor.

On the back, the Pro version of the Realme XT gets a similar camera setup as the XT, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and Ultra Macro mode. Camera performance on the Realme XT Pro is expected to be somewhat similar to that on the Realme XT. Check out our full review of the Realme XT here.

The big difference between both the XT and Pro version is the upgraded chipset. The upcoming XT Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, which will offer a significant bump in performance over the Snapdragon 712 chip on the standard XT.

While both the devices get a similar 4,000 mAh battery capacity, the Realme XT Pro will offer 30W VOOC Flash Charge support. While the price of the handset hasn’t been unveiled yet, the X2 Pro costs $215 (Approx. Rs 15,500) in Chinese markets. However, we expect its price in India to fall closer to the Redmi K20, which currently costs Rs 19,999.