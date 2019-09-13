App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme XT or Vivo Z1x: Which is the best sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone?

Best value for money smartphone.

Carlsen Martin

Realme recently took the lid off its flagship offering, the "Realme XT." The device has officially become the first handset to launch in India with a 64-megapixel sensor. The successor to the Realme X does a lot of things right and is easily one of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 20,000.

However, Realme XT doesn't stand alone in the sub-20K smartphone space. The recently launched Vivo Z1x is quite the competitor, but you aren't here to settle. So, stay on to find out which of these two smartphones offer better overall value.
SpecsRealme XTVivo Z1x
ChipsetSnapdragon 712Snapdragon 712
RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB64GB / 128GB
Display6. 4-inch Super AMOLED6.38-inch Super AMOLED
Rear Camera64MP + 8MP +2MP +2MP48MP+ 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera16MP, f/2.032MP, f/2.0
Battery4,000 mAh4,500 mAh
Charging20W22.5W
OSAndroid 9.0 based ColorOS 6Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9
Starting Price 15,99916,990

Both phones are pretty evenly matched in terms of performance and display. The Vivo Z1x has a slightly bigger battery and faster-charging speeds than the Realme XT.  There's hardly anything to tell the two phones apart. So, the deciding factor comes down to one thing, "camera".

The Realme XT opts for quad-camera setup, while the Vivo Z1x goes with three cameras on the back. Despite the difference in the number of cameras; it boils down to the primary sensors on both devices. While we are yet to test out night mode, the XT's Samsung's 64-megapixel camera sensor is simply better than Sony's 48-megapixel shooter.

Close

When it comes to the rear camera setup, the Realme XT is the better of the two. However, Vivo's 32-megapixel front shooter is capable of delivering better selfies than Realme's 16-megapixel sensor.

The Realme XT and Vivo Z1x are too hard to separate; both have similar strengths and close to no weakness. But if you have to go with one of the two, we'd recommend the Realme XT, simply because of that delicious 64-megapixel shooter.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Vivo

