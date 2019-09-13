Realme XT or Vivo Z1x: Which is the best sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone?

Realme recently took the lid off its flagship offering, the "Realme XT." The device has officially become the first handset to launch in India with a 64-megapixel sensor. The successor to the Realme X does a lot of things right and is easily one of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 20,000.

Specs Realme XT Vivo Z1x Chipset Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 712 RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB / 128GB Display 6. 4-inch Super AMOLED 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP +2MP +2MP 48MP+ 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP, f/2.0 32MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 20W 22.5W OS Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Starting Price 15,999 16,990

However, Realme XT doesn't stand alone in the sub-20K smartphone space. The recently launched Vivo Z1x is quite the competitor, but you aren't here to settle. So, stay on to find out which of these two smartphones offer better overall value.

Both phones are pretty evenly matched in terms of performance and display. The Vivo Z1x has a slightly bigger battery and faster-charging speeds than the Realme XT. There's hardly anything to tell the two phones apart. So, the deciding factor comes down to one thing, "camera".

The Realme XT opts for quad-camera setup, while the Vivo Z1x goes with three cameras on the back. Despite the difference in the number of cameras; it boils down to the primary sensors on both devices. While we are yet to test out night mode, the XT's Samsung's 64-megapixel camera sensor is simply better than Sony's 48-megapixel shooter.

When it comes to the rear camera setup, the Realme XT is the better of the two. However, Vivo's 32-megapixel front shooter is capable of delivering better selfies than Realme's 16-megapixel sensor.