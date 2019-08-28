Realme XT confirmed with OLED display, Snapdragon 712 and quad-camera setup

The Realme 5 series is barely ten days old, and the Chinese smartphone brand is already gearing up for yet another big launch. The Realme XT was first announced at the Realme 5 event in Delhi. However, only a few details about the camera and a possible timeline were revealed.

Now, the company has officially taken the lid off several details about the device. Let’s start with the details we already know. Company CEO Madhav Sheth hinted that the upcoming Realme XT would launch somewhere in late September or possibly early October.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer – Realme India, said, “Realme is committed to India, and it has been an important market for us. Since the launch of our first product, we have consistently delivered cutting-edge, premium smartphone experiences to our Indian customers before anywhere else in the world. Realme has always been the industry pioneer, and we are proud to reveal yet another ‘first’ in bringing the world’s first 64MP quad-camera experience. Our trailblazing endeavour is furthered by the launch of our official Insider Program that will give users hands-on experience of our XT and more devices to come.”

The second device under Realme’s premium ‘X’ series will feature a 64-megapixel Samsung INSOCELL GW1 sensor, officially becoming the first phone to pack a 64MP camera sensor. The rest of the sensors are similar to that on the Realme 5 series – 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP ultra macro lens. The XT will also get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

As for the display, Realme has opted for an FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch and a 92.1-percent screen-to-body ratio. The Realme XT will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Unlike the Realme X, the XT won’t get a notch-free display and a pop-up selfie camera. On the back, the XT sports a 3D glass hyperbola curve design.

The Realme XT will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, one level above the Snapdragon 710 chipset on the Realme X. Realme’s latest flagship device will also offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Realme XT will run on a 4,000 mAh battery, supported by 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.