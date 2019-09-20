Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G SoC and 32MP front camera launching on September 24

The Realme XT was recently launched as the company’s flagship offering. However, the Chinese smartphone brand is already gearing up to bring another handset under the ‘X’ branding. The Realme X2 is expected to launch in China on the 24th of September. However, in true Realme fashion, the company has revealed several details about the X2 handset before its official launch date.

The Realme X2 will get a Snapdragon 730G mobile platform. The SD730G is one of the best mid-range smartphone chipsets on the market and the best Snapdragon 700 series processor. The upgraded chipset will give the Realme X2 a nice bump in performance over the Realme XT. The Snapdragon 730G SoC offers a marginal bump in performance than the standard SD730 chipset. The additional performance gains on the chip are targeted towards gaming.

The Realme X2 is also getting faster charging than its predecessor. The device will arrive with a 30W VOOC Flash Charge support. The X2 is also getting a 32-megapixel front camera upgrade. Apart from the front shooter, the specs of the Realme X2 are very similar to the Realme XT Pro that was teased at the launch of the XT.

The Realme X2 gets a quad-camera setup similar to that of the XT, including the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The device will rock a Super AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint reader. Apart from chipset, charging speed, and front camera, the rest of the specs of the upcoming Realme X2 are identical to the Realme XT.