Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ and 64 MP quad-camera setup to go on sale today

The Realme X2 Pro is set to go on sale for the first time today. The Realme X2 Pro offers one of the best value propositions at the flagship level. The handset will go on sale for the first time tomorrow. However, the first sale is based on an invite-only basis and Realme is also giving away a Buds Wireless earphones for free with X2 Pro purchases.

The Realme X2 Pro base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage will be priced at Rs 29,999. Realme is also offering the X2 Pro in a 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs 33,999. While the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 34,999, the X2 Pro Master Edition will go on sale during Christmas and arrive in Red Brick and Concrete colours.

Additionally, Flipkart and Realme are partnering to offer a Cardless Credit payment option for consumers looking to buy the X2 Pro. The offer allows consumers to buy an X2 Pro for Rs 2,500 per month.

Moreover, the Chinese smartphone maker is also providing a no questions asked return policy for the first 10,000 customers who buy the Realme X2 Pro. The policy allows you to return the X2 Pro within seven days from the date of purchases for a full refund.

The Realme X2 Pro is powered by a flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It sports a Super AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display, which is colour accurate and bright. The X2 Pro also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support that can juice the phone from zero to hundred percent in approximately 35 minutes.

The device is covered in Gorilla Glass 5 with an aluminium frame. The Realme X2 Pro gets a 16-megapixel f/2.0 aperture lens housed in the waterdrop notch. The X2 Pro also features a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel sensor at the helm, an ultrawide lens, a telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Here’s an in-depth look into camera performance on the Realme X2 Pro.