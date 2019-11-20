Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch at 12.30 pm: Where to watch live-stream, expected price & specifications

Realme will launch the Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20. The company's flagship smartphone has been the talk-of-the-tech-town ever since its original launch in China last month.

Realme X2 Pro features top-of-the-line specifications and is teased as the new flagship killer. Alongside the Realme X2 Pro, the company would also launch a new variant of the Realme 5 called the Realme 5s.

Realme is hosting an event for the Realme X2 Pro launch in New Delhi. The launch is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm. The company will be hosting a live-stream of the event on its YouTube and other social media channels.

The X2 Pro has already launched in China, and we expect the same variant to make its way to India. The company’s flagship device is spec-heavy with features like 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, quad-cameras and 50W SuperVOOC.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 resolution. The display comes with the TUV Rheinland certificate and supports for HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Realme X2 Pro has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics handling. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage options. We can expect Realme to launch all storage variants of the X2 Pro in India.

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for a blazing-fast 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims that the new charging tech can power-up the 4,000mAh cell within 30 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro’s rear camera features a quad-sensor setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide lens also doubles for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with face unlock inside the tiny water-drop notch. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme X2 Pro.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and GPS.

We can expect Realme X2 Pro to be priced under Rs 30,000 for the base variant. The higher storage option could be priced below Rs 35,000.

Realme 5s is an incremental upgrade over the Realme 5. Thanks to the teasers on Flipkart, we already know the specifications and features of the Realme 5s.

The biggest upgrade will come in the camera department. There will be a 48MP primary camera in the quad-camera setup of the Realme 5s. The currently available Realme 5 features a 12MP primary sensor. Other sensors are likely to remain the same. This means that the Realme 5s would have an 8MP f/2.25 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme 5s will get powered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. A Geekbench listing shows the Realme 5s featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. There will be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Other specifications include a 6.51 HD display with a water-drop notch for the 16MP front camera.