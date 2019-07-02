Realme X will reportedly launch on July 4 alongside Spiderman: Far From Home

The Realme X will likely debut as an under 20K smartphone.
Realme X launched in China last month as an upper-midrange phone. The phone debuted at a starting price of 1,599 Yuan (Approx. Rs 16,000). Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme X would be coming to India soon and it seems like we’ve finally got a release date.Sheth recently took to Twitter, posting the following:
We have the youngest avenger on-board. Yes, excited to announce our association with #SpiderManFarFromHome. RT to spread the web. pic.twitter.com/Ie0xIcY1a0
— Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 27, 2019
The tweet from Sheth suggests that Realme could be bringing something big on July 4 with the release of Spiderman: Far From Home. A special Spiderman edition of the Realme X launched in China over the weekend.A tweet on the company's official Twitter handle may have all but confirmed the launch of the Realme X in India.
The wait is over! #realmeX is here. Are you ready to take the leap? pic.twitter.com/bJj0Z9UqPC
— realme (@realmemobiles) July 1, 2019
The reason why an early July release is in the cards is because of the competition. Xiaomi will likely bring the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro to Indian markets midway through July. In terms of specs and price, the Realme X will go head to head with the upper-midrange Redmi K20, and it's always good to get ahead of the competition.
