Realme X will reportedly launch on July 4 alongside Spiderman: Far From Home

Realme X launched in China last month as an upper-midrange phone. The phone debuted at a starting price of 1,599 Yuan (Approx. Rs 16,000). Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme X would be coming to India soon and it seems like we’ve finally got a release date.

Sheth recently took to Twitter, posting the following:

The tweet from Sheth suggests that Realme could be bringing something big on July 4 with the release of Spiderman: Far From Home. A special Spiderman edition of the Realme X launched in China over the weekend.



The wait is over! #realmeX is here. Are you ready to take the leap? pic.twitter.com/bJj0Z9UqPC

— realme (@realmemobiles) July 1, 2019

A tweet on the company's official Twitter handle may have all but confirmed the launch of the Realme X in India.

The reason why an early July release is in the cards is because of the competition. Xiaomi will likely bring the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro to Indian markets midway through July. In terms of specs and price, the Realme X will go head to head with the upper-midrange Redmi K20, and it's always good to get ahead of the competition.

The Realme X is an impressive handset with a Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This mid-range smartphone also packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixel) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with a popup 16-megapixel front camera. The Realme X features a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support and runs on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.