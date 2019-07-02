App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X vs Redmi K20: Which is the best smartphone under 20K?

Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Who holds the reins in the mid-range market?

Carlsen Martin

The Realme X could be launching in India in less than a couple of days from today. And, while the Realme X is set to become one of the best “value for money” propositions in 2019, it won’t go unchallenged with Xiaomi slated to release the Redmi K20 later in July.

As both phones are slated to release in the under 20K price tag, let’s compare the Chinese versions of both handsets to figure out which one delivers the best overall smartphone experience.
Model Redmi K20 Realme X
Chipset Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 710
Display 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED / 403 ppi density 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED / 395 ppi density
Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
RAM 6GB / 8GB 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
Rear Camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20-megapixel 16-megapixel
Battery 4000 mAh 3765 mAh
OS Android 9 Pie - MIUI 10  Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6
Expected Price Approx. Rs 20,000 Approx. Rs 16,000

The Redmi K20 and Realme X are two very similar devices that aren't separated by much, but that's not to see that both devices are identical. So, let's take a look at the main areas of both phones.

The Redmi K20 gets an 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC which can deliver better power efficiency and performance than the previous generation Snapdragon 710 chipset on the Realme X. The K20 also gets a bigger battery capacity as compared to the Realme X.

The rear camera system on the K20 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens as compared to the 48-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel depth sensor on the Realme X.

The Realme X might be the cheaper of the two options, but it is still early to tell. The addition of the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses on the Redmi K20 will undoubtedly give users more to work with. While the Redmi K20  features an upgraded Snapdragon 730 SoC, several reports claim the Realme X Indian version could get a processor upgrade, but we'll just have to wait and find out.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphone #Xiaomi

