Realme X vs Redmi K20: Which is the best smartphone under 20K?

Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Who holds the reins in the mid-range market?
The Realme X could be launching in India in less than a couple of days from today. And, while the Realme X is set to become one of the best “value for money” propositions in 2019, it won’t go unchallenged with Xiaomi slated to release the Redmi K20 later in July.As both phones are slated to release in the under 20K price tag, let’s compare the Chinese versions of both handsets to figure out which one delivers the best overall smartphone experience.
|Model
|Redmi K20
|Realme X
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 730
|Snapdragon 710
|Display
|6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED / 403 ppi density
|6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED / 395 ppi density
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|4GB / 6GB / 8GB
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 13MP + 8MP
|48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|20-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|3765 mAh
|OS
|Android 9 Pie - MIUI 10
|Android 9 Pie - ColorOS 6
|Expected Price
|Approx. Rs 20,000
|Approx. Rs 16,000
The Redmi K20 and Realme X are two very similar devices that aren't separated by much, but that's not to see that both devices are identical. So, let's take a look at the main areas of both phones.
The Redmi K20 gets an 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC which can deliver better power efficiency and performance than the previous generation Snapdragon 710 chipset on the Realme X. The K20 also gets a bigger battery capacity as compared to the Realme X.
The rear camera system on the K20 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens as compared to the 48-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel depth sensor on the Realme X.
