Realme X vs Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision: Specs, Price and features comparison

Parameters Realme X Samsung Galaxy M40 Motorola One Vision Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel. 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. 6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali- G72 GPU. RAM 4GB/ 8GB 6GB 4GB Storage 128GB, non-expandable. 128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Camera Rear: Dual camera setup with 48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) sensors Front: 16MP f/2.0 sensor Rear: Triple camera setup with 32MP f/1.7 + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 sensors. Front: 16MP f/2.0 sensor Rear: Dual camera setup with a 48MP F/1.79 lens with OIS and 5MP depth sensor. Front: 25MP f/2.0 sensor with Quad-Pixel Technology. Battery 3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support. 3,500 mAh with 15W fast charging support. 3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging that provides up to 7 hours of power in 15 minutes. Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner and Face-Unlock Face-Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Face-Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Operating System Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based One UI Stock Android 9.0 3.5mm Headphone Jack Yes No Yes Price Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant Colour options Polar White and Space Blue Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue Bronze and Sapphire.

The Realme X has been launched in India starting at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB variant. Its top variant with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 19,999, which puts it in the same price category as the recently launched Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. With its specs and features, is the Realme X capable of beating the other two smartphones on paper? Let's find out.

The most significant advantage that Realme X has over its competition mentioned above is a notch-less display. The Realme X can provide the best viewing experience for streaming content and for playing games.

It gets a slightly superior processor with a lot more RAM and storage for the same price as the Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. The battery, too, is more prominent on the Realme X.

The Galaxy M40, however, gets a triple camera setup with the third one being a super wide-angle lens. If you are looking for a stock Android experience, the Motorola One Vision is the one for you.