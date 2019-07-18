Realme X vs Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision: Specs, Price and features comparison

Which one of the three offers the best specs for Rs 20,000 on paper? Read more to find out.
|Parameters
|Realme X
|Samsung Galaxy M40
|Motorola One Vision
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9.
|Processor
|2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
|2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU
|2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali- G72 GPU.
|RAM
|4GB/ 8GB
|6GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, non-expandable.
|128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|Camera
|Rear: Dual camera setup with 48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) sensors Front: 16MP f/2.0 sensor
Rear: Triple camera setup with 32MP f/1.7 + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 sensors.Front: 16MP f/2.0 sensor
Rear: Dual camera setup with a 48MP F/1.79 lens with OIS and 5MP depth sensor.Front: 25MP f/2.0 sensor with Quad-Pixel Technology.
|Battery
|3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.
|3,500 mAh with 15W fast charging support.
|3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging that provides up to 7 hours of power in 15 minutes.
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face-Unlock
|Face-Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Face-Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Android 9.0 based One UI
|Stock Android 9.0
|3.5mm Headphone Jack
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Price
|Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant
|Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant
|Colour options
|Polar White and Space Blue
|Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue
|Bronze and Sapphire.
The most significant advantage that Realme X has over its competition mentioned above is a notch-less display. The Realme X can provide the best viewing experience for streaming content and for playing games.
It gets a slightly superior processor with a lot more RAM and storage for the same price as the Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. The battery, too, is more prominent on the Realme X.