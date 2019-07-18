App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X vs Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision: Specs, Price and features comparison

Which one of the three offers the best specs for Rs 20,000 on paper? Read more to find out.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
The Realme X has been launched in India starting at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB variant. Its top variant with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 19,999, which puts it in the same price category as the recently launched Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. With its specs and features, is the Realme X capable of beating the other two smartphones on paper? Let's find out.
ParametersRealme XSamsung Galaxy M40Motorola One Vision
Display6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9.
Processor2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali- G72 GPU.
RAM4GB/ 8GB6GB4GB
Storage128GB, non-expandable.128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
CameraRear: Dual camera setup with  48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) sensors Front: 16MP f/2.0 sensor

Rear: Triple camera setup with  32MP f/1.7 + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 sensors.

Front: 16MP f/2.0 sensor

Rear: Dual camera setup with a 48MP F/1.79 lens with OIS and 5MP depth sensor.

Front: 25MP f/2.0 sensor with Quad-Pixel Technology.
Battery3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.3,500 mAh with 15W fast charging support.3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging that provides up to 7 hours of power in 15 minutes.
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face-Unlock Face-Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scannerFace-Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Operating SystemAndroid 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based One UIStock Android 9.0
3.5mm Headphone JackYesNoYes
PriceRs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB variantRs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant
Colour optionsPolar White and Space BlueMidnight Blue and Seawater BlueBronze and Sapphire.

The most significant advantage that Realme X has over its competition mentioned above is a notch-less display. The Realme X can provide the best viewing experience for streaming content and for playing games. 

Close

It gets a slightly superior processor with a lot more RAM and storage for the same price as the Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. The battery, too, is more prominent on the Realme X.

The Galaxy M40, however, gets a triple camera setup with the third one being a super wide-angle lens. If you are looking for a stock Android experience, the Motorola One Vision is the one for you.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Motorola #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

