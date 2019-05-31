App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X to launch during second half of 2019, confirms CEO

Two weeks ago, Sheth informed that the flagship device ‘may not have the same specs’ in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company would launch its flagship device Realme X during the second half of 2019. Realme X was launched earlier this month in China alongside a toned-down Realme X Lite.

“We shall try to bring it earlier but with all our effort we think we shall be only able to bring around second half of the year”, tweeted Sheth. Soon after its China launch, Sheth took to Twitter to announce that Realme X would make its way to India soon. Two weeks ago, Sheth informed that the flagship device ‘may not have the same specs’ in India. The CEO informed that Realme is planning to launch an Indian version of Realme X, which could be priced around Rs 18,000.

To recall, Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to a notch-less display with very thin bezels on all sides. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. It comes packed with 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. 

For optics, Realme X sports a dual camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. To ditch the notch, Realme X comes with a pop-up camera that houses a 16MP  f/2.0 sensor for selfies. The device supports slow-motion video recording up to 960fps.

related news

Realme X has been launched with a starting price of Yuan 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for 4GB + 64GB variant, the 6GB + 64GB (roughly Rs. 16,400) variant is priced at Yuan 1,599, and Yuan 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant. Sheth has confirmed that Realme X could cost around Rs 18,000 in India and could also come with a third variant apart from Garlic and Onion.
First Published on May 31, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.