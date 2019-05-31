Realme X to launch during second half of 2019, confirms CEO

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company would launch its flagship device Realme X during the second half of 2019. Realme X was launched earlier this month in China alongside a toned-down Realme X Lite.

“We shall try to bring it earlier but with all our effort we think we shall be only able to bring around second half of the year”, tweeted Sheth. Soon after its China launch, Sheth took to Twitter to announce that Realme X would make its way to India soon. Two weeks ago, Sheth informed that the flagship device ‘may not have the same specs’ in India. The CEO informed that Realme is planning to launch an Indian version of Realme X, which could be priced around Rs 18,000.

To recall, Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to a notch-less display with very thin bezels on all sides. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. It comes packed with 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support.

For optics, Realme X sports a dual camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. To ditch the notch, Realme X comes with a pop-up camera that houses a 16MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies. The device supports slow-motion video recording up to 960fps.

Realme X has been launched with a starting price of Yuan 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for 4GB + 64GB variant, the 6GB + 64GB (roughly Rs. 16,400) variant is priced at Yuan 1,599, and Yuan 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant. Sheth has confirmed that Realme X could cost around Rs 18,000 in India and could also come with a third variant apart from Garlic and Onion.