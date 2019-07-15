Realme X, Realme 3i to launch today in India: How to livestream, Expected Specs and Price

Realme is all set to launch the Realme X today in India. The phone first debuted in China as the company’s flagship device. The company is also launching a new variant of the Realme 3 called Realme 3i.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm on July 15. Realme would live stream the event on its official website, Facebook and YouTube channel.

Although the company has listed some of the specifications, we can expect different specs and a special India variant of the Realme X. Realme would unveil the specs and pricing of Realme X and Realme 3i at the event.

Realme X (China variant)

Realme X was launched in May in China. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen comes with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is confirmed to be priced below Rs 20,000, making it the first smartphone in the segment to offer an all-screen display.

Performance specs of the China variant include an Octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The India variant is rumoured to get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support.

In terms of camera, the Realme X gets dual sensors at the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 secondary lens. The pop-up camera at the front comes with a 16MP f/2.0 sensor.

Realme would unveil the pricing of the Realme X during the event. However, rumours on the internet suggest that it could be launched for Rs 16,999.

Realme 3i