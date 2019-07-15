Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India: Specs, Price and Features

Realme has launched the Realme X in India. The flagship device is the Realme’s first smartphone to feature an all-screen design. With the notch-less, bezel-less design, Realme X is the first smartphone to feature a pop-up camera under Rs 20,000. Realme also launched the Realme 3i, which is a lite variant of the already available Realme 3.

Realme X

The Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In spite of having a slightly thick chin bezel, the Realme X comes with a screen to body ratio of 91.2 percent.

Under the hood, Realme X gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. The company claims that Realme X can be charged from 0-100 in 78 minutes.

Imaging on the Realme X is handled by a dual camera setup at the back which includes a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor. There is a secondary 5MP lens with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies, the Realme X gets a 16MP f/2.0 sensor inside the pop-up camera. Realme claims that that pop-up camera activates in 0.74 seconds and also retracts upon fall detection. The rear camera unit comes with features like Night-cap 2.0 and 16 AI Scene Recognition. Both the cameras support 4-in-1 Pixel Binning.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos sound system.

The Realme X has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Realme X Spiderman: Far from Home Edition is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The smartphone is available in two colours, namely Polar White and Space Blue. There is a special Realme X Master Edition available in Onion and Garlic for Rs 19,999.

The first sale is scheduled to be on July 24 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website.

Realme 3i

The Lite Realme 3i features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch for the front camera. The Realme 3i comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 88.3 percent screen to body ratio.

It gets powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Realme 3i gets a massive 4,230 mAh battery.

Optics on the Realme 3i includes a dual 13MP + 2MP camera setup at the back. It comes with features like NightScape 2.0 and ChromaBoost. For selfies and face unlock, there is a 13MP f/2.0 AI camera.

The Realme 3i boots on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 and is available in three colours — Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. Both the variants go on sale starting July 23 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website.