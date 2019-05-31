Realme X may come with different specifications and a special India variant, hints CEO

Realme debuted its presence in the Chinese market with the Realme X and Realme X Lite. While the Realme X Youth has already been launched in India as Realme 3 Pro, Realme X is confirmed to make its way to the Indian market. The company’s CEO, Madhav Seth, has hinted that the newly launched flagship would launch with different specifications in India.

Realme X is the first smartphone by the company to have an all-screen design with no notch. The company has opted for a pop-up mechanism instead of a notch for fitting the front camera. While things may remain the same on the outside, Seth has confirmed that the Realme X would launch in India soon with different specs.

Seth took to Twitter to announce the confirmation while informing that the Realme X ‘may not necessarily’ have the same specs as the Chinese variant. He also revealed that the Realme X would launch in India around Rs 18,000, which means it would compete directly with the Poco F1 . There is no word on what would be different on the Indian variant.

For the uninitiated, Realme X sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen does not have a hole or a notch and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 710 SoC onboard paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. It has a dual camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 secondary lens. The Realme X packs a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support.

Realme X has been launched with a starting price of Yuan 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for 4GB + 64GB variant, the 6GB + 64GB (roughly Rs. 16,400) variant is priced at Yuan 1,599, and Yuan 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant.