you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X may come with different specifications and a special India variant, hints CEO

The CEO also revealed that the Realme X would launch in India around Rs 18,000, which means it would compete directly with the Poco F1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Realme debuted its presence in the Chinese market with the Realme X and Realme X Lite. While the Realme X Youth has already been launched in India as Realme 3 Pro, Realme X is confirmed to make its way to the Indian market. The company’s CEO, Madhav Seth, has hinted that the newly launched flagship would launch with different specifications in India.

Realme X is the first smartphone by the company to have an all-screen design with no notch. The company has opted for a pop-up mechanism instead of a notch for fitting the front camera.  While things may remain the same on the outside, Seth has confirmed that the Realme X would launch in India soon with different specs.

Seth took to Twitter to announce the confirmation while informing that the Realme X ‘may not necessarily’ have the same specs as the Chinese variant. He also revealed that the Realme X would launch in India around Rs 18,000, which means it would compete directly with the Poco F1. There is no word on what would be different on the Indian variant.

For the uninitiated, Realme X sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen does not have a hole or a notch and comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 710 SoC onboard paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. It has a dual camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 secondary lens. The Realme X packs a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. 

Realme X has been launched with a starting price of Yuan 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for 4GB + 64GB variant, the 6GB + 64GB (roughly Rs. 16,400) variant is priced at Yuan 1,599, and Yuan 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant. 
First Published on May 21, 2019 11:50 am

tags #gadgets #Realme #Realme X #Technology #trends

