Realme X goes on sale today in India: Specs, Price and Offers

Realme X is scheduled to go on sale today at 12 pm in India. The Realme flagship is the first in its category to offer an all-screen design with an elevating front camera. The smartphone is available in two variants and starts at Rs 16,999.

The Realme X has two storage variants with 4GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models. The smartphone is available in two colours, namely Space Blue and Polar White. Realme has also launched the Realme X in Onion, Garlic, and a special Master Edition.

Realme X is available exclusively on Flipkart and the Realme India website. Launch offers include 5 percent discount on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Card transactions on Flipkart.

Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users can avail a 5 percent discount on Realme X when purchased via Flipkart.

To recall, the Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In spite of having a slightly thick chin bezel, the Realme X comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.

Under the hood, Realme X gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. In our Realme X review, we experienced smooth gameplay while playing PUBG.

There is a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support. The company claims that Realme X can be charged from 0-100 in 78 minutes.

In terms of camera, the Realme X features dual-cameras at the back. It consists of a primary 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The rear camera unit comes with features like Night-cap 2.0 and 16 AI Scene Recognition.

For selfies, the Realme X gets a 16MP f/2.0 sensor inside the pop-up camera. Both the cameras support 4-in-1 Pixel Binning.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos sound system.