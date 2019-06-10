App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme would launch 5G smartphones this year, confirms CEO Sheth

Previously, the company had announced that it would launch 5G smartphones in China and India once the upcoming network is ready.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Realme has confirmed to join the race of launching a 5G smartphone earliest in India. The company would join the likes of OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi who have already announced to launch 5G-ready smartphones in India later this year. 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme would launch 5G products later this year. Sheth took to Twitter to announce the company’s plans for 5G this year.

“#5GisReal .... Straight out of meeting room with Mr. Sky Li. Glad to share you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible”, tweeted Sheth.

Previously, the company had announced that it would launch 5G smartphones in China and India once the upcoming network is ready. Sheth has not announced if the company would launch a 5G variant of its flagship Realme X.

Realme X is soon making its way to India. Sheth previously confirmed that Realme X would launch during the second half of 2019 in India and may come with different specs than the Chinese variant. 

To recall, Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and no-notch on top. A 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC powers the Realme X, paired with up to 8GB and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a relatively large 3,765 mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. There are dual cameras at the back with a primary 48MP f/1.7 sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16MP f/2.0 pop-up sensor.

Realme’s parent company Oppo has already launched Reno 5G. However, the smartphone is yet to make its way to the Indian market. 
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones #Technology #trends

