you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme to launch Realme 3i alongside flagship on July 15

Sheth previously had informed that the Indian variant of Realme X could get different specs and also a special variant.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Chinese device-maker Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme X on July 15. The company would be launching its first smartphone with a pop-up camera in India at an event in Delhi. Alongside the Realme X, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer would also launch a lite version of Realme 3 called Realme 3i.

E-commerce website Flipkart has teased the launch of Realme 3i in India. The microsite does not reveal any specs of the Realme 3i and only highlights the smartphone being a champion in design, display, camera, and battery departments.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had also hinted the launch of another device. Sheth took to Twitter to drop a hint that the company would launch more than one device on July 15 without naming any.

Popular Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted that the Realme 3i would be a Flipkart exclusive. He further stated that the Realme 3i’s pricing would be surprising than the standard Realme 3. The Realme 3 was launched in India earlier this year for Rs 8,999. Being a lite version of the Realme 3, the Realme 3i is expected to be priced cheaper. 

Realme would launch the Realme X and Realme 3i in India on July 15. The company has already launched the Realme X in China. Sheth previously had informed that the Indian variant of Realme X could get different specs and also a special variant.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

