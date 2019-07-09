Realme to launch Realme 3i alongside flagship on July 15

Chinese device-maker Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme X on July 15. The company would be launching its first smartphone with a pop-up camera in India at an event in Delhi. Alongside the Realme X, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer would also launch a lite version of Realme 3 called Realme 3i.

E-commerce website Flipkart has teased the launch of Realme 3i in India. The microsite does not reveal any specs of the Realme 3i and only highlights the smartphone being a champion in design, display, camera, and battery departments.



See you coming Monday, with our next #DareToLeap product,

By the way, any guesses on how many products we are launching?#mondaymotivation #leaptopremium pic.twitter.com/NERRtOpQFZ

— Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 8, 2019

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had also hinted the launch of another device. Sheth took to Twitter to drop a hint that the company would launch more than one device on July 15 without naming any.Popular Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted that the Realme 3i would be a Flipkart exclusive. He further stated that the Realme 3i’s pricing would be surprising than the standard Realme 3. The Realme 3 was launched in India earlier this year for Rs 8,999. Being a lite version of the Realme 3, the Realme 3i is expected to be priced cheaper.

Just heard this about the upcoming Realme 3 Model! It is going to be a Flipkart Exclusive product as expected and the pricing will be even more surprising than the Realme 3. I wonder if you all will like it! #Realme #Realme3 #i pic.twitter.com/kyykYC1yqw Close July 8, 2019