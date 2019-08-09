App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme to launch its 64MP smartphone camera in India before Diwali

It is likely that these three new smartphones would be launched as Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme X Pro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the Camera Innovation Event, Realme showcased its 64MP smartphone camera technology that would be introduced in its upcoming smartphone. The company teased a prototype with a 64MP quad-camera setup and confirmed that it would launch three such new smartphones in India.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company would be launching three smartphone cameras before Diwali this year. These three new smartphones would be launched under the Realme, Realme Pro and Realme X series.

It is likely that these three new smartphones would be launched as Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and Realme X Pro. Realme has not yet revealed the names of the three smartphones.

For the 64MP camera, Realme would use Samsung’s Bright GW1 64MP image sensor. The ISOCELL sensor uses 4-in-1 Pixel Binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer 16MP images in low light situations. The sensor also allows shooting detailed RAW 64MP images in daylight.

Sheth also took a dig at Xiaomi and said that Realme is offering the world’s first hands-on experience rather than showing a slide presentation.

Realme did not disclose any other details of the upcoming 64MP smartphone cameras. Its biggest competitor Xiaomi has also confirmed that it would launch a Redmi device with a 64MP camera sensor during Q4 2019 in India. 

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:35 pm

