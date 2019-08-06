App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme to launch a smartphone with 64MP quad camera setup on August 15

There are currently no details about the other internals or even the name of the smartphone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme would launch its first smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor in China on August 15. The company confirmed the smartphone launch on its official Weibo account.

Earlier, Realme had announced that it would showcase the new smartphone camera technology in India on August 8.

Realme has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would sport a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The company posted an image that only confirms the 64MP quad-camera setup and the launch date.

Close

Realme India’s August 8 event invite reads about an introduction of the 64MP camera tech. It is currently unclear if Realme would launch a smartphone first in India, followed by a China launch. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier confirmed that Realme would introduce the 64MP smartphone camera first in India. 

related news

There are currently no details about the other internals or even the name of the smartphone. The only thing that is currently confirmed is the use of Samsung’s Bright GW1 64MP image sensor.

The ISOCELL sensor uses 4-in-1 Pixel Binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer 16MP images in low light situations. The sensor also allows shooting detailed RAW 64MP images in daylight.

In a bid to be the first, Redmi has taken the lead to introduce the camera technology first on August 7. However, the company would be showcasing the 64MP camera in China. Samsung, too, is rumoured to launch its first 64MP smartphone camera with the Galaxy A70s.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Realme #smartphone #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.