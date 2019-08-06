Realme to launch a smartphone with 64MP quad camera setup on August 15

Realme would launch its first smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor in China on August 15. The company confirmed the smartphone launch on its official Weibo account.

Earlier, Realme had announced that it would showcase the new smartphone camera technology in India on August 8.

Realme has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would sport a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The company posted an image that only confirms the 64MP quad-camera setup and the launch date.

Realme India’s August 8 event invite reads about an introduction of the 64MP camera tech. It is currently unclear if Realme would launch a smartphone first in India, followed by a China launch. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier confirmed that Realme would introduce the 64MP smartphone camera first in India.

There are currently no details about the other internals or even the name of the smartphone. The only thing that is currently confirmed is the use of Samsung’s Bright GW1 64MP image sensor.

The ISOCELL sensor uses 4-in-1 Pixel Binning to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer 16MP images in low light situations. The sensor also allows shooting detailed RAW 64MP images in daylight.