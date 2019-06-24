Realme teases smartphone with 64MP quad camera setup, to launch first in India

Rumours suggest that the smartphone could launch in India as the Realme X Pro.
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased a new smartphone with quad cameras. The main highlight of this teaser is the use of the 64MP GW1 sensor. Before Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi have been rumoured to launch smartphones with the same sensor.
Sheth took to Twitter to announce the upcoming Realme smartphone with the quad camera setup. “Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too”, tweeted Sheth.Sheth, without revealing the name of the device, called it a premium killer and teased its camera capabilities by uploading an image using the 64MP sensor.
Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm
— Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019
He also took a dig at Xiaomi by asking users whether they wanted to see more ‘knockout shots’. Sheth promised that the quad-camera smartphone would launch during the Q4 of 2019 and would be available first in India.
And to all our dear fans: I promise you #realme will launch this real camera beast first in India before anywhere else. #DareToLeap— Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019
According to tipster Mukul Sharma, unconfirmed reports suggest that the smartphone may be launched as Realme X Pro in India. No specifications of the smartphone are available as yet.
Before Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi have been rumoured to launch a smartphone with a 64MP camera. The Samsung A70s was first rumoured to debut the 64MP GW1 sensor. Later, after finding the code in the MiUi Camera App, it was confirmed that Xiaomi is also working on a 64MP smartphone camera. Both companies are yet to validate these claims.
#Realme will soon launch a new device with the world's first 64MP GW1 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with focus on night photography.
There will be a quad camera setup.
The device will launch first of all in India
It's rumored to be #RealmeXPro for India (unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/rQqMsUrIEB
— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 24, 2019