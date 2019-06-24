App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme teases smartphone with 64MP quad camera setup, to launch first in India

Rumours suggest that the smartphone could launch in India as the Realme X Pro.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased a new smartphone with quad cameras. The main highlight of this teaser is the use of the 64MP GW1 sensor. Before Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi have been rumoured to launch smartphones with the same sensor.

Sheth took to Twitter to announce the upcoming Realme smartphone with the quad camera setup. “Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too”, tweeted Sheth.

Sheth, without revealing the name of the device, called it a premium killer and teased its camera capabilities by uploading an image using the 64MP sensor. 

He also took a dig at Xiaomi by asking users whether they wanted to see more ‘knockout shots’. Sheth promised that the quad-camera smartphone would launch during the Q4 of 2019 and would be available first in India. 


According to tipster Mukul Sharma, unconfirmed reports suggest that the smartphone may be launched as Realme X Pro in India. No specifications of the smartphone are available as yet.
Before Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi have been rumoured to launch a smartphone with a 64MP camera. The Samsung A70s was first rumoured to debut the 64MP GW1 sensor. Later, after finding the code in the MiUi Camera App, it was confirmed that Xiaomi is also working on a 64MP smartphone camera. Both companies are yet to validate these claims. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.