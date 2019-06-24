Realme teases smartphone with 64MP quad camera setup, to launch first in India

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased a new smartphone with quad cameras. The main highlight of this teaser is the use of the 64MP GW1 sensor. Before Realme, Samsung and Xiaomi have been rumoured to launch smartphones with the same sensor.

Sheth took to Twitter to announce the upcoming Realme smartphone with the quad camera setup. “Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too”, tweeted Sheth.



Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm

Sheth, without revealing the name of the device, called it a premium killer and teased its camera capabilities by uploading an image using the 64MP sensor.He also took a dig at Xiaomi by asking users whether they wanted to see more ‘knockout shots’. Sheth promised that the quad-camera smartphone would launch during the Q4 of 2019 and would be available first in India.

